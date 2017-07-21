South Africa wine quiz – Test your knowledge

South Africa straddles the old and new world when it comes to wine. It has a long history, being home to one of Napoleon's favourite tipples. In the post-apartheid era, South African wine has again begun hitting its stride, from Chenin to fine red wines, and picking up regular accolades at the Decanter World Wine Awards. How much do you know about this complex wine country?

