Celebrity wines quiz – Test your knowledge

From film directors to golfers, many celebrities have invested in their own wines and vineyards. Can you match the people to the wines and the vineyards in this light-hearted quiz?
Scroll down to take the celebrity wines quiz.
This quiz has been designed to coincide with the August 2017 issue of Decanter magazine, which features a tasting and review of several top celebrity wines. Subscribe to Decanter here to read more.
Take the quiz
More wine quizzes:
Sweet wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Hard to make, unappreciated, yet some of the most complex, hedonistic wines of the world. Are you a sweet fan…
Riesling wine quiz – Test your knowledge
How much do you know about the wine trade and wine lovers’ coveted white grape? Take the quiz. Enjoy learning about…
Sangiovese wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Are you a Sangiovese lover – and do you know much about its fantastic red wines? We’ll soon find out with the…