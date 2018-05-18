‘Cru Artisans’ wine classification re-launched in Médoc

Bordeaux has this week seen the re-launch of a classification designed to give recognition to some of the smaller-scale wine producers beyond the Médoc's more famous names.

The Cru Artisans du Médoc, a grouping of small family run estates found in all appellations across the Médoc peninsula, has launched a new list where the number of estates has shrunk from 44 to 36 estates.

This is a reflection, according to the press release, of how many ‘Cru Artisan’ estates have been sold over the past 10 years since the previous ranking was compiled in 2006, as well as a number of producers who have retired.

These include Château Beheré in Pauillac that has now been incorporated into Château Pedesclaux and Château La Pèyre in St-Estèphe that was bought by Bernard Magrez and has become Clos Sanctus Perfectus.

There are however eight new estates: Châteaux Andron, Haut Brisey, Haut Couloumey in AOC Médoc, Pey Mallet in AOC Haut-Médoc, Ch Dacher de Delmonte in AOC Listrac-Médoc and Châteaux Marceline, Linot and Graves de Pez.

The average surface of the estates remains unchanged at 10ha but the ranking will be renewed every five years from now (so this holds up to 2021) instead of the previous ten.

Admission to Cru Artisan depends on visit of the estate (40% of mark) and a blind tasting (60% of the note) by a jury of brokers, merchants and oenologists.

Maxime Saint-Martin, president of Crus Artisans du Médoc and owner of Ch Graves de Pez, told Decanter.com at a recent tasting, ‘These are small-scale wineries where the owner is present at every stage of production, from the vineyard to the cellar.

‘There is no minimum or maximum size for membership, and it is a philosophical choice in many ways. These owners want to be close to their vineyards at every step of the process.’

The full Cru Artisans list is:

Médoc

Château Andron,

Château Béjac Romelys,

Château Gadet Terrefort,

Château Garance Haut Grenat

Château Haut Blaignan

Château Haut Brisey

Château Haut Couloumey

Château Haut Gravat

Château La Tessonnière

Château Les Graves de Loirac

Château Vieux Gadet

Haut-Médoc

Château de Coudot

Château Moutte Blanc

Château Pey Mallet

Château de Lauga

Château d’Osmond

Château du Hâ

Château Grand Brun

Château Grand Lafont

Château Lamongeau

Château Le Bouscat

Château Micalet

Château Tour Bel Air

Château Tour du Goua

Château Viallet Nouhant

Château Vieux Gabarey

Listrac

Château Dacher de Delmonte

Margaux

Château Clos de Bigos

Château des Graviers

Château Les Barraillots

Château Moutte Blanc

Moulis

Château Lagorce Bernadas

St-Estèphe

Château Marceline

Château Linot

Château Graves de Pez

St-Julien

Château Fleur Lauga