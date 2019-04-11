DWWA judge profile: Romana Echensperger MW

Romana Echensperger MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Romana Echensperger MW

Romana Echensperger MW has worked for 12 years as a sommelier in high-end restaurants in Germany and Spain.

In 2005, she was elected ‘Best Sommelier of Berlin’, working from a wine list of 1,000 German wines. From 2007 to 2010, she was Head Sommelier at the three-star restaurant Vendôme near Cologne, which was selected ‘Best Restaurant of Germany’.

Since 2011 she has worked as a wine educator and consultant on an international level. In particular, she appears as an ambassador for German Wines for the German Wine Institute. She also works as an independent wine journalist and has her own wine column.

She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.