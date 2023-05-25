Bordeaux 2022 sweet wines score table

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2022 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 34 sweet wines from Sauternes and Barsac.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Doisy-Daëne, l'Extravagant de Doisy-DaëneBarsac202297
Château de FarguesSauternes202296
Château Doisy-VédrinesBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202295
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202295
Domaine de L'AllianceSauternes202295
Château Bastor-LamontagneSauternes202294
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202294
Château Doisy-DubrocaBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202294
Château GuiraudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202294
Château Raymond-LafonSauternes202294
Château CoutetBarsac (1er Cru Classé)202293
Château Doisy-DaëneBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202293
Château La Tour BlancheSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202293
Château RieussecSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202293
Château Sigalas RabaudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202293
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202293
Domaine de L'Alliance, EsquisseSauternes202293
Château BroustetBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202292
Château CantegrilSauternes202292
Château d'ArcheSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202292
Château NairacBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202292
Château TuyttensSauternes202292
Château ClimensBarsac (1er Cru Classé)202291
Château Haut-BergeronSauternes202291
Château Lamothe-GuignardSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202291
Château PartarrieuSauternes202291
Château CaillouBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202290
Château ClosiotSauternes202290
Château Closiot, Les Dames de BonneauSauternes202290
Château de MyratBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202290
Château LiotSauternes202290
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Madame de RayneSauternes202289
Château La Clotte-CazalisSauternes202289
Château Romer du HayotSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)202287

