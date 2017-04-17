Consolidated shipping DAWA

Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines. Send 4 bottles per entry to the nearest depot in your country.
Shipping fee:
GBP 65 + 20% VAT (if applicable) per wine, payable as part of the entry process in addition to the entry fee. All duties and tax are included. Shipping costs are not refundable.
Delivery deadlines:
12 July 2018 – European consolidated shipment depots
20 July 2018 – All other consolidated shipment depots
Delivery instructions:
- Clearly label each box of wine using the DAWA delivery label, which can be downloaded once you have entered and paid for your wine in your account
- Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted
Find your consolidated shipment depot:
France
Italy
Portugal
Spain
Australia
New Zealand
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc
Athies, France
62223
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut
Langon, France
33210
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne,
123 rue Konrad Adenauer
Beziers, France
34500
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel
Saint Martin sur le Pre, France
51520
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile
Soulitre, France
72370
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o SNTLM, ZAC LES GAULNES – BD MARCEL DASSAULT,
Jonage, France
69330
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
France
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
c/o SNTN, ZI LES ISCLES QUARTIER CABANE VIEIL,
Noves, France
13550
Contact name: Barbara Walczack
Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Via Eugenio Mantale 18.
Novegro di Segrate, Italy
20090
Contact name: Stefano Chiappa/ Elisa Scafoglieri / Eleonora Barraco
Telephone and email: 02 75623241, stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com
Italy
Dres Srl c/o Giannetti srl
Interporto di Nola lotto D mod. 213/216
Nola
Naples, Italy
80035
Contact name: Roberto Sticco
Telephone and email: 081/206712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com
Hellmann Beverage Logistics
c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, 4425-390 Maia, Portugal
Maia, Portugal
4425-390
Contact name: Esmeralada Goncalves
Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27
Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain
46930
Contact name: Inaki Santos
Telephone and email: +34 96 3164370, inaki.santos@hellmann.com
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
57-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, Victoria 3043
Contact name: Joanne Giddings, Linda Tait
Telephone and email: 399333155; melexpair@au.hellmann.net
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
2 Landing Drive, HPL Warehouse, Mangere, Auckland Airport, Auckland, New Zealand, 2022
Contact name: Ryan Evans
Telephone and email: 99197700; ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net