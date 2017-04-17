Consolidated shipping DAWA

Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines. Send 4 bottles per entry to the nearest depot in your country.

Shipping fee:

GBP 65 + 20% VAT (if applicable) per wine, payable as part of the entry process in addition to the entry fee. All duties and tax are included. Shipping costs are not refundable.

Delivery deadlines:

12 July 2018 – European consolidated shipment depots

20 July 2018 – All other consolidated shipment depots

Delivery instructions:

Clearly label each box of wine using the DAWA delivery label, which can be downloaded once you have entered and paid for your wine in your account

Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted

Find your consolidated shipment depot:

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Bekaert, 1 Allee du Cardo, ZAC Antiparc

Athies, France

62223

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Bordeaux, 12 Route de Villandraut

Langon, France

33210

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Perrenot Buchaca, La Meridienne,

123 rue Konrad Adenauer

Beziers, France

34500

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Transport Perenot Champagne, 26 Rue Charles-Marie Ravel

Saint Martin sur le Pre, France

51520

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o Transport Perrenot Robineau, D323, le Belle Inutile

Soulitre, France

72370

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o SNTLM, ZAC LES GAULNES – BD MARCEL DASSAULT,

Jonage, France

69330

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

France

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

c/o SNTN, ZI LES ISCLES QUARTIER CABANE VIEIL,

Noves, France

13550

Contact name: Barbara Walczack

Telephone and email: 0321 607575, bekaert.arras@perrenot.eu

Italy

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Via Eugenio Mantale 18.

Novegro di Segrate, Italy

20090

Contact name: Stefano Chiappa/ Elisa Scafoglieri / Eleonora Barraco

Telephone and email: 02 75623241, stefano.chiappa@hellmann.com / elisa.scafoglieri@hellmann.com / eleonora.barraco@hellmann.com

Italy

Dres Srl c/o Giannetti srl

Interporto di Nola lotto D mod. 213/216

Nola

Naples, Italy

80035

Contact name: Roberto Sticco

Telephone and email: 081/206712, roberto.sticco@hellmann.com

Portugal

Hellmann Beverage Logistics

c/o Rangel Fashion Armazam Fashion, Rua Da Serra 654, 4425-390 Maia, Portugal

Maia, Portugal

4425-390

Contact name: Esmeralada Goncalves

Telephone and email: 00351 229 699 294 / 00351 964 642 094, esmeralda.goncalves@rangel.com

Spain

Hellmann Perishable Logistics

Gediba, C/ Rio Vinalopo, 27

Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain

46930

Contact name: Inaki Santos

Telephone and email: +34 96 3164370, inaki.santos@hellmann.com

Australia

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

57-73 Lambeck Drive, Tullamarine, Victoria 3043

Contact name: Joanne Giddings, Linda Tait

Telephone and email: 399333155; melexpair@au.hellmann.net

New Zealand

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

2 Landing Drive, HPL Warehouse, Mangere, Auckland Airport, Auckland, New Zealand, 2022

Contact name: Ryan Evans

Telephone and email: 99197700; ryan.evans@nz.hellmann.net