{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTNmMjQzMmIxYjQ0N2Q2MWI2OWRiZDRhOTVkOWE1NzRmOGZlZGJjY2MyYjAyNDVlMmZjN2Y2ZTQzNjdjZTYyOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
{}
Decanter
{"location":"Keystone Header","subscribeText":"Subscribe Now","version":"2","menuWidgetTitle":"","myAccountLnk":"\/wine-reviews\/account","premiumLnk":"\/subscribe","menuLnks":{"2":{"text":"My Wines","href":"\/wine-reviews\/my-wines"}},"colors":{"text":"#ffffff","button":"#decc8f","link":"#ffffff"}}
Premium
Subscribe
All Premium
Rhône 2022
Burgundy 2022
Chablis 2022
September 2024 releases on La Place de Bordeaux
Napa 2021 Vintage Report
Bordeaux 2021 in bottle
March releases on the Place de Bordeaux 2023
Search All Wine Reviews
Magazine Articles
Subscribe
Exclusive Articles
Fine Wine Price Watch
Wine Reviews
Find a Wine Review
Latest Tastings
Panel Tastings
Supermarket & Everyday Wines
Wines of the Year
En Primeur
How we taste
News
News
All Columns
Matt Walls
Editors' Column
Wine Investment
Learn
Quizzes
Wine Learning App
Ask Decanter
Producer Profiles
Grape Varieties
Vintage Guides
Food and Wine
Travel
Wine Travel
The 50 best wine trips
Dream Destination
Wine Bar and Restaurant Reviews
Property
Regions
A-Z
Bordeaux
Burgundy
Champagne
Rhône Valley
Napa Valley
Tuscany
Piedmont
Spirits
Events
Upcoming Events
Previous Events
Awards
Decanter World Wine Awards
Decanter Retailer Awards
Decanter Hall of Fame
Decanter Awards sticker shop
From Our Partners
Wine Club
Follow
RSS
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
More
Search
Menu
Search Wine News & Features
Search Wine Reviews
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
Italy newsletter: sign up today
Our unparalleled team of experts delivers the best recommendations, vintage analysis, regional and cultural insights, and exclusive producer interviews to ensure you stay up-to-date with the latest in Italian wine.
Popular Italy wine articles
Italy's future greats: 10 wineries from Piedmont to Campania nominated by their peers
Tiziano Gaia
April 16, 2024
Barolo vs Barbaresco vs Brunello: What’s the difference?
James Button
October 14, 2024
Montepulciano: Panel tasting results
Jason Millar
April 11, 2024
Baudains: Italy's frizzante tradition returns
Richard Baudains
June 8, 2024
Experimental Italy: Three producers defying convention
James Button
October 24, 2024
City guide to Rome
Sarah Lane
November 20, 2023