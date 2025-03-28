{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzA4ZWRjMTMyNTMyZjhmNjI3NzI1MzhiNTYwYzdhODJjM2JhOGEyMDU3ZjBhOGUyYzI4YjA2NmY4MWFiYTEzMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
South America newsletter: Sign up today
Regular updates on old and modern classics, established and maverick producers, collectible must-buys and undiscovered gems. A monthly newsletter with the latest and hottest content on all things South American wine.
Popular South America wine articles
Wines of the Year 2024: South America
Ines Salpico
December 28, 2024
South American Merlot: Panel tasting results
Dror Nativ MW
September 7, 2024
Susana Balbo: Decanter Hall of Fame 2024
Amanda Barnes
September 27, 2024
Premium Argentinian Malbec: Panel tasting results
Amanda Barnes
May 15, 2024
Leo Erazo: Inspired by Itata and Chile's wild south
Patricio Tapia
September 14, 2024
Uruguay harvest report 2024: Expressive white wines and Pinot Noirs
Alejandro Iglesias
May 9, 2024