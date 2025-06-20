DWWA 2025 Platinum medal winners: 97-point wines

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025 results have been revealed this week and Platinum medal winners feature gems for every taste.

Champagne and Barolo rub shoulders with English sparkling and Japanese Zweigelt on a 137-strong Platinum list that represents just 0.8% of all wines tasted at DWWA 2025.

DWWA is the world’s biggest wine competition, with a famously rigorous judging process involving leading experts in their field.

Platinum wines are at the top of their game, offering superb quality to consumers and a milestone for producers, and sit only slightly behind the DWWA’s 50 Best In Show medals.

All are Gold medal winners that have successfully navigated an intense, second judging stage. ‘The second week really allows us to drill down and see the very best wines,’ said Michael Hill Smith AM MW, one of five Co-Chairs at DWWA 2025.

Platinum leaderboard

France secured 33 Platinum medals, up five versus 2024 and just ahead of Italy (30 Platinums), followed by Spain (16) and Australia (11).

This doesn’t tell the full story, of course. DWWA 2025 Platinum winners span 21 different countries.

Greece scooped four Platinums, including two dry white wines made with signature grape Assyrtiko on Santorini, for example, and the US also saw four winners, doubling its haul from 2024.

Meanwhile, Malbec lovers have plenty to explore after the variety helped drive Argentina to seven Platinums in 2025.

Platinum leaderboard highlights at DWWA 2025

Malbec’s traditional Cahors home in southwest France also made the Platinum podium in a great year for southern French reds more broadly. Other winners came from Bandol, the Rhône and Languedoc-Roussillon.

Corsica won its first ever Platinum, for San Ghjuvà, Riserva 2022, made from 100% Nielluccio. Judges praised its notes of ‘juicy black fruit and plump damsons’, alongside a ‘pillowy, soft structure’.

Bordeaux’s highly rated 2022 vintage scooped four Platinums at DWWA 2025, including ‘a very smart’ Château Haut de la Bécade from the famous Pauillac appellation.

They were joined by grand cru and premier cru Burgundy. Two Santenay 1er Cru white wines showed this southern part of the Côte de Beaune is worth a closer look.

One of those was Château De La Crée ‘Les Gravières’ 2022, from the same owners as Domaine Serene in Oregon, US. Their Domaine Evenstad also won Platinum for ‘Les Feusselottes 2022’, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, while Domaine Serene itself won a Platinum for Oregon with its Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir 2022.

Other French Platinum winners covered grand cru Pinot Noir from Alsace, Gamay-fuelled Cru Beaujolais (Fleurie), Côtes de Provence rosé, Jurançon Sec and a Chenin Blanc-led, Loire Valley sparkling.

The latter joined several terrific vintage Champagnes. Judges described Esterlin, Cléo Blanc de Blancs Brut 2012 as ‘everything that a vintage Blanc de Blancs should be’.

Italy’s total of 30 Platinum medals at DWWA 2025 was nearly double its 18 in 2024.

Showstopping examples of Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Brunello di Montalcino, Amarone della Valpolicella and Barolo joined styles from all over the country.

Any wine lovers still making holiday plans should consider Sardinia, which gained four Platinums.

These included Siddùra, Maìa, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore 2023 white wine, plus biodynamic Cannonau di Sardegna 2022 from winemaker Elena Casadei’s Le Anfore collection. ‘Brilliant maraschino cherry and vibrant herb aromas,’ said the judges.

Three Platinum medals went to north-eastern Trentino-Alto Adige / Südtirol, including Pinot Blanc-led white wine and a red made from 95% Schiava Gentile, with ‘an enticing red liquorice acidity and rounded, supple tannins’.

Nearby Friuli-Venezia-Giulia also scooped Platinum, and other regions making the grade were Le Marche, Campania, Umbria and Abruzzo.

On the sparkling side, two Platinums for Franciacorta helped the Lombardy region to record one of its best years at DWWA, and there was a first Platinum for Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze since 2021.

In Spain, quality is ‘higher than ever’, said Almudena Alberca MW, joint-Regional Chair for Spain at DWWA 2025, after the recent judging process.

Sherry had a big year with six Platinums – including 30-year-old Oloroso and Palo Cortado from Bodegas Tradición. ‘Hypnotic aromas of roasted nut, caramel and sultana lure and magnetise,’ said judges after tasting the ‘VORS 30 Years’ Oloroso.

Premium reds also starred, and Spain’s superb variety of white wines was a key feature.

Adegas Valmiñor’s 2024-vintage Albariño from Rías Baixas showed ‘Atlantic style at its best’, said judges, while Platinums also included Albillo Mayor from Ribera del Duero and 2014-vintage, Gran Reserva white Rioja.

Australia’s 11 Platinums were among a host of top-tier medals for the country. ‘Australia has performed exceptionally well across a wide range of different regions and styles,’ said DWWA Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW.

Reds ranged from Tasmanian Pinot Noir to McLaren Vale Shiraz and Yara Yerring’s Cabernet-Malbec 2022 from Victoria, praised by judges as ‘resplendent in its vitality and verve’. Whites included Hunter Valley Semillon, plus Chardonnay from Victoria and Margaret River.

Western Australia’s Margaret River saw four Platinums, with signature Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wines joined by an ‘assertive and compelling’ Shiraz.

‘Margaret River is less famous for Shiraz so it was pleasing to see Cape Mentelle, Heritage Shiraz 2023 do so well,’ said Hill Smith, who became the first Australian to pass the Master of Wine examination in 1988. He also highlighted Platinum winner Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat. ‘Margaret River should be truly proud of these results.’

Fortified fortunes

Three Australian Platinums went to fortified wines, including two from the same producer in Rutherglen. ‘Rounded and luscious with a stirring rancio finale,’ said judges of Morris, Cellar Reserve Grand Tawny NV.

Sherry has already been highlighted, and fortified wine enjoyed a strong competition all-round.

Eight of Portugal’s nine Platinum medals went to fortified styles, including five for Port. ‘Exemplary notes of dried mangoes, honeyed lemons and fudge beguile and enthral,’ said judges of Kopke’s 40 Year Old White Port NV.

Meanwhile, the ‘oldest’ Platinum winner at DWWA 2025 was a 1969-vintage fortified wine from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon: Vica, Les Vignes Du Vent 154, Rivesaltes 1969.

Cabernet Franc calling

It’s already highly prized in Bordeaux, and in blends inspired by this region, but three 100% Cabernet Franc wines – from South Africa, Italy and Argentina – won Platinum in 2025.

Argentina’s Zuccardi, Regiones Cabernet Franc, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2023 ‘was a joy to savour, improving sip by sip’, said judges, who also enjoyed the notes of ‘divine black plums and forest berries’ in Backsberg’s Patriarch Cabernet Franc 2022 from Stellenbosch.

The latter was among three Platinums for South Africa, which also included Hasher Family’s ‘Batrachella Pinotage’ – a first Platinum medal for the Walker Bay area in nearly 10 years.

Cabernet Franc also contributed to US Platinum success, with judges enjoying ‘unrivalled purity of fruit’ and ‘juicy acidity’ in Echolands Winery, Blue Mountain Vineyard Cabernet Franc 2022, from Washington’s Walla Walla Valley.

Other US winners featured Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, Los Carneros sparkling and, as previously mentioned, Oregon Pinot Noir.

Sparkling delights

Blanc de Noirs styles on both sides of the English Channel went Platinum.

Bluestone Vineyards in Wiltshire won one of two Platinums for UK sparkling, via its Blanc de Noirs 2019 Brut, while Champagne Telmont’s Blanc de Noirs 2015 won at this level for the second consecutive year – a major achievement.

Alongside winners already cited, there were Platinum medals for 2015-vintage Brut Nature Cava from Spain, combining Xarel-lo with Parellada grape varieties, plus 2019-vintage Hungarian sparkling, blending Furmint and Chardonnay.

More great signature styles to seek out

DWWA 2025 is a great way of finding top-notch bottles of classics.

Germany, Austria and Chile each won two Platinums this year, with respective signature grape varieties of Riesling, Zweigelt and Carménère all represented.

New Zealand won a Platinum for Central Otago Pinot Noir. ‘Divine,’ said judges after tasting McArthur Ridge’s 2023-vintage Southern Tor Alexandra Pinot Noir.

Sweet treats

Platinum medals went to 11 sweet wines (at least 45g per litre of residual sugar), giving wine lovers plenty to explore.

Hungary’s celebrated Tokaji wines were well-represented, with two Platinums – one each for Eszencia and Six Puttonyos styles.

Canada’s Icewine producers also secured two Platinums. ‘An explosion of vibrant florals underscored by wave upon wave of grilled pineapple, passionfruit, dried orange and fleshy apricot riches,’ said judges of Reif Estate Winery’s Grand Reserve Vidal Icewine 2023, from Niagara Peninsula.

Croatia’s first Platinum since 2022 went to Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat, Hrvatska Istra 2021. ‘Utterly absorbing with a beguiling freshness from the vibrant acidity,’ said judges.

Greece’s four Platinums also featured two sweet wines, including a 2004-vintage wine containing 80% Assyrtiko with 10% each of Aïdani and Athiri.

Off the beaten track

DWWA has offered a voyage of discovery for wine lovers since its first competition in 2004, and 2025 continues this proud tradition.

China’s first Platinum medal since 2021 went to a Cabernet Sauvignon from the hotly tipped Ningxia region.

Japan has been a consistent performer at DWWA and it secured an eye-catching Platinum medal in 2025 for a Zweigelt red wine. ‘Spectacular swathes of cherries, plums, prunes and violets marry flawlessly with the vibrant minty undercurrent that ripples across the plush, velvety texture,’ said judges of Grande Polaire’s Zweigeltrebe 2022, from Yoichi, Hokkaido.

Two wines from Israel won Platinum in 2025, including Golan Heights Winery’s Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.

Turkey has a treasure trove of indigenous grape varieties, and DWWA 2025 saw a Platinum medal for Mahsarto d’Midin, The 8 – a 2023-vintage red wine produced from 80% Boğazkere.

