DWWA 2025 Platinum medal winners: 97-point wines

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025 results have been revealed this week and Platinum medal winners feature gems for every taste.
Champagne and Barolo rub shoulders with English sparkling and Japanese Zweigelt on a 137-strong Platinum list that represents just 0.8% of all wines tasted at DWWA 2025.
DWWA is the world’s biggest wine competition, with a famously rigorous judging process involving leading experts in their field.
Platinum wines are at the top of their game, offering superb quality to consumers and a milestone for producers, and sit only slightly behind the DWWA’s 50 Best In Show medals.
All are Gold medal winners that have successfully navigated an intense, second judging stage. ‘The second week really allows us to drill down and see the very best wines,’ said Michael Hill Smith AM MW, one of five Co-Chairs at DWWA 2025.
Platinum leaderboard
France secured 33 Platinum medals, up five versus 2024 and just ahead of Italy (30 Platinums), followed by Spain (16) and Australia (11).
This doesn’t tell the full story, of course. DWWA 2025 Platinum winners span 21 different countries.
Greece scooped four Platinums, including two dry white wines made with signature grape Assyrtiko on Santorini, for example, and the US also saw four winners, doubling its haul from 2024.
Meanwhile, Malbec lovers have plenty to explore after the variety helped drive Argentina to seven Platinums in 2025.
Platinum leaderboard highlights at DWWA 2025
Malbec’s traditional Cahors home in southwest France also made the Platinum podium in a great year for southern French reds more broadly. Other winners came from Bandol, the Rhône and Languedoc-Roussillon.
Corsica won its first ever Platinum, for San Ghjuvà, Riserva 2022, made from 100% Nielluccio. Judges praised its notes of ‘juicy black fruit and plump damsons’, alongside a ‘pillowy, soft structure’.
Bordeaux’s highly rated 2022 vintage scooped four Platinums at DWWA 2025, including ‘a very smart’ Château Haut de la Bécade from the famous Pauillac appellation.
They were joined by grand cru and premier cru Burgundy. Two Santenay 1er Cru white wines showed this southern part of the Côte de Beaune is worth a closer look.
One of those was Château De La Crée ‘Les Gravières’ 2022, from the same owners as Domaine Serene in Oregon, US. Their Domaine Evenstad also won Platinum for ‘Les Feusselottes 2022’, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, while Domaine Serene itself won a Platinum for Oregon with its Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir 2022.
Other French Platinum winners covered grand cru Pinot Noir from Alsace, Gamay-fuelled Cru Beaujolais (Fleurie), Côtes de Provence rosé, Jurançon Sec and a Chenin Blanc-led, Loire Valley sparkling.
The latter joined several terrific vintage Champagnes. Judges described Esterlin, Cléo Blanc de Blancs Brut 2012 as ‘everything that a vintage Blanc de Blancs should be’.
Italy’s total of 30 Platinum medals at DWWA 2025 was nearly double its 18 in 2024.
Showstopping examples of Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Brunello di Montalcino, Amarone della Valpolicella and Barolo joined styles from all over the country.
Any wine lovers still making holiday plans should consider Sardinia, which gained four Platinums.
These included Siddùra, Maìa, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore 2023 white wine, plus biodynamic Cannonau di Sardegna 2022 from winemaker Elena Casadei’s Le Anfore collection. ‘Brilliant maraschino cherry and vibrant herb aromas,’ said the judges.
Three Platinum medals went to north-eastern Trentino-Alto Adige / Südtirol, including Pinot Blanc-led white wine and a red made from 95% Schiava Gentile, with ‘an enticing red liquorice acidity and rounded, supple tannins’.
Nearby Friuli-Venezia-Giulia also scooped Platinum, and other regions making the grade were Le Marche, Campania, Umbria and Abruzzo.
On the sparkling side, two Platinums for Franciacorta helped the Lombardy region to record one of its best years at DWWA, and there was a first Platinum for Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze since 2021.
In Spain, quality is ‘higher than ever’, said Almudena Alberca MW, joint-Regional Chair for Spain at DWWA 2025, after the recent judging process.
Sherry had a big year with six Platinums – including 30-year-old Oloroso and Palo Cortado from Bodegas Tradición. ‘Hypnotic aromas of roasted nut, caramel and sultana lure and magnetise,’ said judges after tasting the ‘VORS 30 Years’ Oloroso.
Premium reds also starred, and Spain’s superb variety of white wines was a key feature.
Adegas Valmiñor’s 2024-vintage Albariño from Rías Baixas showed ‘Atlantic style at its best’, said judges, while Platinums also included Albillo Mayor from Ribera del Duero and 2014-vintage, Gran Reserva white Rioja.
Australia’s 11 Platinums were among a host of top-tier medals for the country. ‘Australia has performed exceptionally well across a wide range of different regions and styles,’ said DWWA Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW.
Reds ranged from Tasmanian Pinot Noir to McLaren Vale Shiraz and Yara Yerring’s Cabernet-Malbec 2022 from Victoria, praised by judges as ‘resplendent in its vitality and verve’. Whites included Hunter Valley Semillon, plus Chardonnay from Victoria and Margaret River.
Western Australia’s Margaret River saw four Platinums, with signature Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wines joined by an ‘assertive and compelling’ Shiraz.
‘Margaret River is less famous for Shiraz so it was pleasing to see Cape Mentelle, Heritage Shiraz 2023 do so well,’ said Hill Smith, who became the first Australian to pass the Master of Wine examination in 1988. He also highlighted Platinum winner Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat. ‘Margaret River should be truly proud of these results.’
Fortified fortunes
Three Australian Platinums went to fortified wines, including two from the same producer in Rutherglen. ‘Rounded and luscious with a stirring rancio finale,’ said judges of Morris, Cellar Reserve Grand Tawny NV.
Sherry has already been highlighted, and fortified wine enjoyed a strong competition all-round.
Eight of Portugal’s nine Platinum medals went to fortified styles, including five for Port. ‘Exemplary notes of dried mangoes, honeyed lemons and fudge beguile and enthral,’ said judges of Kopke’s 40 Year Old White Port NV.
Meanwhile, the ‘oldest’ Platinum winner at DWWA 2025 was a 1969-vintage fortified wine from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon: Vica, Les Vignes Du Vent 154, Rivesaltes 1969.
Cabernet Franc calling
It’s already highly prized in Bordeaux, and in blends inspired by this region, but three 100% Cabernet Franc wines – from South Africa, Italy and Argentina – won Platinum in 2025.
Argentina’s Zuccardi, Regiones Cabernet Franc, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2023 ‘was a joy to savour, improving sip by sip’, said judges, who also enjoyed the notes of ‘divine black plums and forest berries’ in Backsberg’s Patriarch Cabernet Franc 2022 from Stellenbosch.
The latter was among three Platinums for South Africa, which also included Hasher Family’s ‘Batrachella Pinotage’ – a first Platinum medal for the Walker Bay area in nearly 10 years.
Cabernet Franc also contributed to US Platinum success, with judges enjoying ‘unrivalled purity of fruit’ and ‘juicy acidity’ in Echolands Winery, Blue Mountain Vineyard Cabernet Franc 2022, from Washington’s Walla Walla Valley.
Other US winners featured Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, Los Carneros sparkling and, as previously mentioned, Oregon Pinot Noir.
Sparkling delights
Blanc de Noirs styles on both sides of the English Channel went Platinum.
Bluestone Vineyards in Wiltshire won one of two Platinums for UK sparkling, via its Blanc de Noirs 2019 Brut, while Champagne Telmont’s Blanc de Noirs 2015 won at this level for the second consecutive year – a major achievement.
Alongside winners already cited, there were Platinum medals for 2015-vintage Brut Nature Cava from Spain, combining Xarel-lo with Parellada grape varieties, plus 2019-vintage Hungarian sparkling, blending Furmint and Chardonnay.
More great signature styles to seek out
DWWA 2025 is a great way of finding top-notch bottles of classics.
Germany, Austria and Chile each won two Platinums this year, with respective signature grape varieties of Riesling, Zweigelt and Carménère all represented.
New Zealand won a Platinum for Central Otago Pinot Noir. ‘Divine,’ said judges after tasting McArthur Ridge’s 2023-vintage Southern Tor Alexandra Pinot Noir.
Sweet treats
Platinum medals went to 11 sweet wines (at least 45g per litre of residual sugar), giving wine lovers plenty to explore.
Hungary’s celebrated Tokaji wines were well-represented, with two Platinums – one each for Eszencia and Six Puttonyos styles.
Canada’s Icewine producers also secured two Platinums. ‘An explosion of vibrant florals underscored by wave upon wave of grilled pineapple, passionfruit, dried orange and fleshy apricot riches,’ said judges of Reif Estate Winery’s Grand Reserve Vidal Icewine 2023, from Niagara Peninsula.
Croatia’s first Platinum since 2022 went to Benvenuti, San Salvatore Muškat, Hrvatska Istra 2021. ‘Utterly absorbing with a beguiling freshness from the vibrant acidity,’ said judges.
Greece’s four Platinums also featured two sweet wines, including a 2004-vintage wine containing 80% Assyrtiko with 10% each of Aïdani and Athiri.
Off the beaten track
DWWA has offered a voyage of discovery for wine lovers since its first competition in 2004, and 2025 continues this proud tradition.
China’s first Platinum medal since 2021 went to a Cabernet Sauvignon from the hotly tipped Ningxia region.
Japan has been a consistent performer at DWWA and it secured an eye-catching Platinum medal in 2025 for a Zweigelt red wine. ‘Spectacular swathes of cherries, plums, prunes and violets marry flawlessly with the vibrant minty undercurrent that ripples across the plush, velvety texture,’ said judges of Grande Polaire’s Zweigeltrebe 2022, from Yoichi, Hokkaido.
Two wines from Israel won Platinum in 2025, including Golan Heights Winery’s Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.
Turkey has a treasure trove of indigenous grape varieties, and DWWA 2025 saw a Platinum medal for Mahsarto d’Midin, The 8 – a 2023-vintage red wine produced from 80% Boğazkere.
DWWA 2025 Platinum winners
Argentina
- Bemberg Estate, La Linterna El Tomillo Estate Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2023
- Bemberg Estate, Pionero, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021
- Durigutti Family Winemakers, Proyecto 5 Suelos Malbec, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024
- Durigutti Family Winemakers, Tinto del Pueblo, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024
- Etchart, Single Vineyard Malbec, Cafayate, Salta 2024
- Finca Flichman, Microterroir Gravel & Stone Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021
- Zuccardi, Regiones Cabernet Franc, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza 2023
Australia
- Bay of Fires, Pinot Noir, Tasmania 2023
- Brokenwood, ILR Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales 2019
- Brokenwood, Indigo Vineyard Chardonnay, Beechworth, Victoria 2023
- Cape Mentelle, Heritage Shiraz, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023
- Deep Woods Estate, Reserve Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023
- Fermoy, Wilyabrup Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022
- Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia NV
- Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2023
- Morris, Cellar Reserve Grand Tawny, Rutherglen, Victoria NV
- Morris, Cellar Reserve Grand Topaque, Rutherglen, Victoria NV
- Yarra Yering, Agincourt Cabernet-Malbec, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022
Austria
Canada
- Inniskillin, Icewine Riesling, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia 2022
- Reif Estate Winery, Grand Reserve Icewine Vidal, Ontario – Niagara Peninsula 2023
Chile
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Escudo Rojo Origine Carménère, Colchagua 2024
- Miguel Torres, Los Inquietos 02 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maule 2022
China
Croatia
France
- Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos Frantin, Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru, Burgundy 2023
- Bouvet Ladubay, Ogmius Brut, Saumur, Loire 2015 (magnum)
- Boyer Martenot, Meursault 1er Cru Perrières, Burgundy 2022
- Château Brown, Le Colombier de Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022
- Château Capitoul, Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020
- Château Courac, Côtes du Rhône 2024
- Château de Haute-Serre, Grand Malbec, Cahors, Southwest France 2023
- Château de la Crée, Les Gravières, Santenay 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Château de Saint Martin, Eternelle Favorite, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé 2024
- Château Haut de la Bécade, Pauillac, Bordeaux 2022
- Château Rouquette Sur Mer, L’Absolu, Languedoc La Clape 2022
- Château Tour de Yon, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022
- Deutz, Amour de Deutz Brut, Champagne 2014
- Domaines Bonfils, Château Vaugelas V, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023 (Value)
- Domaine de la Bégude, Bandol, Provence 2021
- Domaine de Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence 2023
- Domaine Evenstad, Chambolle Musigny 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine Jean Monnier & Fils, Clos de Citeaux, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine Prieur-Brunet, Santenay 1er Cru La Maladière, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine Saint-Rémy, Pinot Noir, Grand Cru Hengst, Alsace 2022
- Domaine Sarrabelle, In Vinum, Gaillac, Southwest France 2019
- Esterlin, Cléo Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne 2012
- Esterlin, Éclat Brut, Champagne NV
- Famille Carles, Château Coudert, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022
- Georges Duboeuf, Les Moriers, Fleurie, Beaujolais 2023
- Henriot, Cuve 38 Réserve Perpétuelle Edition 6 Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne NV (magnum)
- Léoube, Secret de Léoube, Côtes de Provence 2024
- Maison Camille, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2023
- Mandois, Clos Brut, Champagne 2012
- Plaimont, Yura, Jurançon Sec, Southwest France 2023
- San Ghjuvà, Riserva, Vin de Corse, Corsica 2022
- Telmont, Blanc de Noirs Brut, Champagne 2015
- Vica, Les Vignes du Vent 154, Rivesaltes, Languedoc-Roussillon 1969
Germany
- Fritz Wassmer, Roter Berg Kenzingen Spätburgunder, Baden 2022
- Weingut von Winning, Pechstein Riesling Grosses Gewächs, Pfalz 2023
Greece
- Anhydrous, Icon, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2023
- Estate Argyros, Vinsanto Late Release, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2004
- Santo Wines, Grand Reserve Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2022
- UWC Samos, Nectar, Samos, Aegean Islands 2018
Hungary
- Béres, Aszú 6 Puttonyos,Tokaj 2017
- Grand Tokaj, Terroir Selection Amphora Aged Tokaji Eszencia, Tokaji 2013
- Kreinbacher, Classic Brut 2019 (magnum)
Israel
- Golan Heights Winery, Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon, Golan Heights, Galilee 2021
- Gva’ot, Raz, Shomron 2019
Italy
- Berlucchi ’61, Brut Nature, Franciacorta, Lombardy 2018
- Broccardo, Bricco San Pietro, Barolo, Piedmont 2021
- Cantina Kurtatsch, Freienfeld Chardonnay, Alto Adige/Südtirol Riserva 2022
- Cantina Sabaini, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva, Veneto 2015
- Cantina Terlano, Nova Domus Terlaner, Alto Adige Terlano Riserva 2022
- Cantine Belisario, Cambrugiano, Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva, Le Marche 2021
- Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2019
- Casa E. di Mirafiore, Lazzarito, Barolo, Piedmont 2021
- Castello del Trebbio, Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany 2020
- Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany 2020
- Donnachiara, Taurasi Riserva, Campania 2020
- Elena Casadei, Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia 2022
- Freccianera, Casa delle Colonne Riserva Zero Dosage, Franciacorta, Lombardy 2015
- La Collina dei Ciliegi, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2020
- Mastrojanni, Vigna Schiena d’Asino, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019
- Monchiero, Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piedmont 2023
- Muzic, Valeris Friulano, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2023
- Palladino, Del Comune di Serralunga d’Alba, Barolo, Piedmont 2021
- Pfannenstielhof, Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2019
- Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto 2023
- Siddùra, Èrema, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia 2023
- Siddùra, Maìa, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore, Sardinia 2023
- Siddùra, Nùali Moscato, Moscato di Sardegna, Sardinia 2022
- Tenuta di Frassineto, Le Fattorie Cabernet Franc, Toscana 2023
- Tenuta Il Cascinone, Avamposti Altrove Nebbiolo, Monferrato, Piedmont 2022
- Tenuta Valdipiatta, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany 2021
- Tenute Lunelli-Castelbuono, Carapace Biologico, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria 2019
- Terre del Marchesato, Maurizio Fuselli, Toscana 2022
- Torre a Cona, Fonti e Lecceta, Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice, Tuscany 2016
- Zaccagnini, Tralcetto, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva, Abruzzo 2020
Japan
New Zealand
Portugal
- Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2009
- Bacalhôa, Superior 20 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2003
- Dalva, Colheita Port 1985
- Justino’s, Single Cask Bual, Madeira 2006
- Kopke, Colheita Port 2002
- Kopke, Colheita Port 1976
- Kopke, 40 Year Old White Port NV
- Val Moreira, Reserva, Douro 2020
- Van Zeller Wine Collection, Maynard’s, 30 Year Old Tawny Port NV
South Africa
- Backsberg, Patriarch Cabernet Franc, Stellenbosch 2022
- Groot Constantia Estate, Grand Constance, Constantia, Cape Town 2020
- Hasher Family, Batrachella Pinotage, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay 2022
Spain
- Adegas Valmiñor, Albariño, Rías Baixas 2024
- Alvarez-Alfaro, Seleccion de Familia, Rioja 2020
- Bodega Brotons, Gran Fondillon Reserva, Alicante 1970
- Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama Palomino-Verdejo, Rueda NV
- Bodega Hacienda López de Haro, Classica, Rioja Gran Reserva 2014
- Bodegas Alvear, Tres Miradas Paraje de Riofrío Alto 3er Año, Montilla-Moriles 2021
- Bodegas Marqués de Vitoria, Rioja Reserva 2021
- Bodegas Tradición, V.O.R.S 30 Years Old, Oloroso, Sherry NV
- Bodegas Tradición, V.O.R.S 30 Years Old, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV
- Bodegas Zifar, Caballero Zifar Abillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero Crianza 2022
- Casa Sala, Vinyes de Can Sala Brut Nature, Cava 2015
- Costers del Priorat, Memòries, Priorat NV
- González Byass, Tío Pepe Tres Palmas, Fino, Sherry NV
- Harveys, Medium V.O.R.S 30 Years Old, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV
- Lustau, V.O.R.S 30 Years Old, Amontillado En Rama, Sherry NV
- Lustau, V.O.R.S 30 Years Old, Palo Cortado, Sherry NV
Turkey
United Kingdom
United States
- Chandon, Étoile Brut, Los Carneros, California NV
- Cupere, Faces, Sonoma Coast, California 2022
- Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2022
- Echolands Winery, Blue Mountain Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2022