The Best of Bordeaux

It’s the Gironde river, where the Garonne and Dordogne meet, that splits the region in half to create its key Right Bank and Left Bank zones. And the third major zone, in between the rivers, is known as Entre-deux-Mers.

With its climate influenced by the Atlantic ocean and its soils rich in gravel, the Left Bank is known for producing wines dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon. With iconic appellations including Margaux, Pauillac and Haut-Médoc, the Left Bank is widely celebrated for wines that can age gracefully for decades.

On the Right Bank, Merlot finds its finest expressions in places such as Pomerol and St-Emilion. Characterised by smooth tannins, full body and a mix of red and black fruit flavours, these wines are complex yet beautifully balanced.

At Decanter World Wine Awards 2025, the world-famous region impressed the judges, with wines receiving top medals. Two Best in Show accolades were awarded to wines from the outstanding 2022 vintage, underlining its exceptional quality.

Best in Show

Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan 2022

97 Best in Show

£20.50-£26.95 (ib) Cru, Vin Cognito

Blend of 65% Merlot, 23% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Petit Verdot and 3% Cabernet Franc.

This opaque black-red wine is packed with the tender-sweet black fruits and sweet floral seduction typical of the 2022 vintage; secondary complexities lie ahead. On the palate, it is soft, tender and ample, with Merlot turning on the charm. The Petit Verdot brings a little pepper and spice, and even the Cabernet in this wine is affable and unforbidding, lending grandeur and resolve to the Merlot’s charm. This is not a Pessac-Léognan that will demand extensive cellar ageing; its soft textures, balance and charm make it an ideal choice for the first decade following the vintage. Alcohol 14%

Château La Croix Younan, St-Emilion Grand Cru 2022



97 Best in Show

vignoblesyounan.com

One of the biggest treats of the two days in which the DWWA Co-Chairs met to look at our best Platinum medals this year was the chance to sit down with an entire flight of 2022 reds from Bordeaux – a magnificent vintage of untramelled generosity with a long life ahead. This St-Emilion wine, its 70% Merlot balanced by Cabernet Sauvignon, has bright, fresh scents with ample black fruits to the fore. The palate is generous and soft-textured yet shapely and long, with softly cedary complexities shading the dark plum fruits. This will be a 2022 to enjoy relatively soon, though the constitution of the vintage will ensure it holds well as it modulates towards a gentle and open-pored old age. Alc 13.5%

Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux

Château de Haut-Coulon 2023

96 Gold

US$25 Fruit of the Vine

A panorama of ripe blackberry, plum, cherry and violet with earthy, fine-grained tannins and a backdrop of clove and cedar. Generous, ample and long. Alc 14.2%

Haut-Médoc

Barton & Guestier, Château Magnol, Cru Bourgeois 2022

96 Gold

£25 Kingsland Drinks

Ripe cassis, plum and violet fragrances cloaked in a carefully constructed oak frame with succulent acidity, tight-knit tannins and a long mocha finish. Compelling. Alc 13.5%

Château de Malleret, Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel 2022

96 Gold

chateau-malleret.fr

An invigorating core of cassis, damson and Morello cherry melts into the fine toast and vanilla warmth, in harmony with the vital acidity. Long and gravelly. Alc 13.5%

Lalande-de-Pomerol

Château Grand Ormeau 2022

96 Gold

chateaugrandormeau.com

A lovely melange of raspberry and cassis fruit embracing a linear structure and finely crafted tannins. The embodiment of elegance and grace, deceptively long and gratifying. Alc 14.5%

Margaux

Château Haut Breton Larigaudière, Le Créateur Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

95 Gold

chateauhautbretonlarigaudiere.com

Lavish oak overlays cassis fruit and graphite intensity with impeccably fine-tuned tannins and vivacious acidity. One for the long haul but delicious now. Alc 13.8%

Pauillac

Château Haut de la Bécade 2022



97 Platinum

larosepauillac.com

Glossy black cherry and blueberry with a voluptuous smoky quality from lashings of new French oak. The fine pencil-shaving tannins are already starting to melt away, revealing a rewarding freshness. Alc 14%

Pessac-Léognan

Château Brown, Le Colombier de Brown 2022

97 Platinum

£25.50 Hennings

Distinctive cassis, black cherry and graphite flow over the fabulous structure, framed by finely etched tannins and tense saline acidity. Beautifully constructed, with a lingering mocha note at the end. A tour de force. Alc 14%

St-Emilion

Château Coudert, Grand Cru 2022

97 Platinum

vignobles-carles.fr

Irresistible aromas of ripe plum, blueberry and liquorice are woven into an intricate mineral core. Full of power and potential, with muscular tannins, strident acidity and a savoury oak finish. Long and sustaining. Alc 15.5%

Château Tour de Yon, Grand Cru 2022

97 Platinum

passionsaintemilion.com

A marriage of New World-style hedonism with classic Old World structure. Lavish, black cherry and blueberry, polished savoury oak that’s tightly woven into the frame. Sensational, with time on its side. Alc 14%

Château Fonplégade, Grand Cru Classé 2022

96 Gold

£31 (ib)-£60 Cru, House of Townend, Ideal Wine Co, Selection Sommelier, Waud Handford

Taut and youthful, showing toasted cedar, vanilla and cinnamon layered with notes of dark berries and mint. Structured and complete, with a black-olive finish. Alc 15%

Château Le Loup, Grand Cru 2022

96 Gold

passionsaintemilion.com

Raspberry, cherry, cassis and cocoa aromas in abundance with a smooth, rounded generosity on the palate and mineral edges to the tannins. Long and nuanced. Alc 14.5%

Château Tour Baladoz, Grand Cru Classé 2023



96 Gold

£51 Private Cellar

Elegantly built with dark damson and hedgerow fruit layered over a cleansing crushed-stone character. Filigree structure of silky tannins and keen acidity. Alc 13.9%

