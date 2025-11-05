Decanter World Wine Awards 2026 entries now open: Recognition that delivers results

The world’s largest and most influential wine competition, Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is now open for entries.

For more than two decades, Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) has defined the international benchmark for wine quality. Each year, more than 18,000 wines from nearly 60 countries are blind-tasted by 250+ world-class experts, from Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers to buyers, journalists, authors and educators.

A DWWA medal represents more than excellence; it’s a mark of credibility recognised by trade and consumers worldwide. Winning producers consistently report increased visibility, new listings and growth in exports, while every entrant (medal or not) receives a professional tasting note, offering valuable insight for future vintages.

‘For producers, a DWWA medal is more than a seal of approval – it’s a catalyst for opportunity,’ says Co-Chair Beth Willard. ‘The combination of expert assessment and global visibility makes it an essential investment for any winery looking to grow.’

Winners benefit year-round through Decanter’s global media reach, events and the DWWA Market Guide, connecting medal-winning wines with importers and distributors.

What’s new for 2026

DWWA 2026 builds on its legacy with updates that enhance leadership, expertise and accessibility.

A new voice at the top

A Resident Co-Chair role has been introduced to bring fresh perspectives from within the Regional Chair cohort to DWWA’s Co-Chair committee. Caro Maurer MW becomes the first to take on this position, joining Andrew Jefford, Beth Willard, Michael Hill Smith AM MW and Ronan Sayburn MS, as Sarah Jane Evans MW steps away from her eight-year tenure.

Long-time Regional Chair for South & Eastern Mediterranean and, more recently, Germany, Maurer brings a wealth of experience and insight. Following her appointment, Regine Lee MW will serve as Acting Regional Chair for Germany, while Ana Jackson MW (née Sapungiu) takes on the South & Eastern Mediterranean.

Expanding regional expertise

Five new Regional Chairs join the 2026 judging team, further deepening DWWA’s global expertise:

Their appointment strengthens DWWA’s representation across diverse wine regions and reinforces its commitment to ensuring wines are always judged by true specialists.

Leadership in sustainability

DWWA continues to redefine how major wine events can operate responsibly. Circular systems are now embedded across logistics, materials and waste management, including:

1,000+ cardboard boxes reused annually

10,000 litres of leftover wine converted into clean energy

Onsite glass crushing reduces waste volume by up to 70%

Food and cork waste 100% diverted from landfill

For 2026, work is in place for reusable cotton blind-tasting bags to replace 20,000 single-use plastic bags, further reducing environmental impact.

‘Every year we look for ways to reduce waste and reuse more, not through token gestures, but through measurable, scalable systems,’ says Victoria Stanage, Decanter’s Events & Awards Director, ‘Embedding circularity further with reusable bottle bags is about carrying forward the same integrity and creativity at the heart of DWWA.’

The competition’s pioneering approach was recognised at the 2025 Green Awards UK, where DWWA was a finalist in two categories: Excellence in Waste Management and The Green Transformation Award.

Smart investment, simplified entry

In response to global cost pressures, DWWA 2026 maintains its entry fee at £172, with reduced consolidated shipping at £54.

To make participation easier, wines can be submitted via convenient drop-off points at major trade fairs including Barcelona Wine Week, Wine Paris and ProWein, with fair drop-off costs fixed at £32, even for non-pre-registered producers.

Exclusive early entry offer

Producers entering by 14 January 2026 will gain exclusive access to an online session with the DWWA Co-Chairs – Andrew Jefford, Beth Willard, Ronan Sayburn MS and Caro Maurer MW – offering insider insights on judging, feedback and what makes a wine stand out.

The global benchmark for wine quality

Now in its 23rd year, DWWA remains the most trusted and influential wine competition in the world, uniting unrivalled judging expertise, global reach and a steadfast commitment to quality and responsibility. Entries are open now until 17 March 2026, with sample delivery deadlines from February. See all deadlines and prices here.

Why enter DWWA? Find out more in our entry pack

Related articles