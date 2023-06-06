DWWA judge profile: Matthew Wilkin MS

Matthew Wilkin MS is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Matthew Wilkin MS

Matthew Wilkin MS has travelled the globe for 30 years immersing himself in all facets of the wine industry; from humble beginnings in McLaren Vale South Australia, before venturing further afield to the UK in 1998 following a number of years working in hospitality & wineries throughout Australia and France.

Matthew has held a variety of prestigious roles including Executive Sommelier with Chef Eric Chavot at Michelin two-starred Capital Hotel Group London, where he oversaw wine purchasing, staff training, private client tastings & cellar management for 6 operations. He now jointly owns London-based wine company H2Vin specialising in the Loire, Burgundy, Rhône, Spain & South Africa. Matthew also consults several London restaurants, educates and adjudicates for the Court of Master Sommeliers’ worldwide, assists as a regular Judge for The UK Sommelier of the Year Competition, TEXSOM IWA and Decanter World Wine Awards.

His dedication has been recognised through a number of high profile Awards and Achievements: Champagne Trophée Ruinart UK Sommelier of the Year 2005, MS Diploma Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Diploma, Dom Perignon Award of Excellence 2004, Wine International Sommelier of the Year 2002, Harpers & Queen / Moët & Chandon UK Sommelier of the Year 2002, Hunters & Frankau 2002 Cigar Travel Award Scholarship, Gosset Champagne Trophée Cèlébris UK 2002 and Young Australian Achiever of the Year in the UK 2009.

Away from wine Matthew is an avid Sports Motorcyclist, recreational Skier, Canoeist, Mountain Trekker, plays league Squash and Chilterns league Cricket in Buckinghamshire.