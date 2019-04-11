DWWA judge profile: Regine Lee MW

Regine Lee MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Regine Lee MW

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Regine Lee MW developed a love of wine after countless day trips to Napa and Sonoma. After working at Deloitte as a management consultant, she made the career switch to the wine industry. She worked at WSET to develop their Asia-Pacific markets and is currently in national account sales at Liberty Wines, but has had roles focusing on operations, trade marketing, education and sales analytics at the company.

She also has had winemaking experience at Jordan Wine Estate in Stellenbosch through the Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa’s inaugural Women in Wine vintage programme in 2014.

Regine is a co-founder of Women in Wine London, a trade-networking group which organises events which develop women professionally and provide a forum to discuss the key developments in the industry.

In 2018, Regine became a Master of Wine. She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.