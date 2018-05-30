DWWA Judge profile: Jason Millar

Jason Millar is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2018.

Jason Millar profile:

Jason Millar is the Retail Director at independent retailer and importer Theatre of Wine, responsible for operations across three stores, as well as managing buying, training and private clients.

After reading English Literature at Oxford, Jason worked in publishing for five years before a compelling bottle of Mascarello Barolo Monprivato 2003 lured him into the wine business. A tasting specialist, he has presented over three hundred tastings on diverse themes, from the terroirs of Dönnhoff, via wine in literature, to blind tastings at large corporate events.

Jason was awarded the top honour of The Vintner’s Cup and The Vintner’s Scholarship for the highest aggregate mark across all units of the WSET Level 4 Diploma in 2016, and the Graham’s Port Scholarship for the highest mark in the Fortified Wines paper.

He writes a monthly column for Off Licence News, and his personal blog is www.songsofbacchus.com.

2016 was Jason’s first year as a DWWA Judge.