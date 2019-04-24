DWWA judge profile: Ana Sapungiu MW

Ana Sapungiu MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ana Sapungiu MW

Ana Sapungiu MW is the Head Wine Buyer for Oddbins Wine Merchants. She has an innovative approach to buying, looking to explore the less familiar categories whilst challenging the classic regions for value and point of interest for the engaged Oddbins customer.

Ana-Emilia came to London from her native Romania to study an MBA degree, which was completed with a wine project. It was during this project that she caught the wine bug as it involved her importing a pallet of Romanian wine and selling it singlehandedly by knocking at the trade’s door.

She joined Oddbins through the Trainee Management program, having managed a number of branches, including a flagship branch. She joined the buying department as a Trainee Buyer rising up to her current role where she has been responsible for reshaping and redefining the Oddbins wine range.

Follow Ana on Twitter @Oddbinsbuyers

Ana Sapungiu MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2011.