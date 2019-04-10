DWWA judge profile: Alessandra Piubello

Alessandra Piubello is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Alessandra Piubello

Alessandra Piubello, journalist, writer and expert wine-taster from Verona, has an innate passion for wine. Born in Italy’s famous Valpolicella wine area where, from a very young age, she began helping her father tend his vines and make the family wine, she actually began wine-tasting at the age of 8!

This love for her land and its produce led her to a career which allows her to report on many aspects of Italian culture, principally wine and food. She is the editor-in-Chief for Queen International and Prince magazines. She also collaborates with leading food and wine magazines (including Spirito diVino, BARrtù, Cook_inc, Cucina e Vini, Sommelier Veneto, Sommelier India, Wine Picker, Pambianco Wine&Food, Vitisphere) and sector guides (co-editor of Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli, the only woman co-editor currently working for an Italian wine guide; collaborator for L’Espresso Ristoranti d’Italia).

She has also written several books and attended courses organised by the Italian Sommelier Association (AIS), the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and Bordeaux University. She is also a member of the Fedération Internationale des Journalistes et Ecrivains des Vins and the Circle of Wine Writers. While in Italy, she belongs to Donne del Vino (Women of Wine) and Gruppo Italiano Stampa Turistica, the Italian Tourist Press Group.

Alessandra first judged for DWWA in 2016.