Introducing the DWWA Resident Co-Chair: Welcoming Caro Maurer MW

In the ever-evolving world of wine, Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) continues to set the global benchmark for quality, expertise and discovery. For more than two decades, the competition has not only celebrated winemaking excellence but also nurtured talent, solidifying its reputation as the world’s most respected and influential wine competition.

Now in its 23rd edition DWWA remains rooted in its main principles: awarding wines of exceptional quality, judged by some of the most respected and knowledgeable palates globally. Each year, thousands of wines are blind-tasted, rigorously discussed and thoroughly evaluated – a process that ensures credibility and consistency for every medal awarded.

A tribute to leadership: Sarah Jane Evans MW

As DWWA looks ahead to 2026, it also marks the end of an era. Sarah Jane Evans MW, who has served as Co-Chair at DWWA for eight years and as Vice Chair at Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) for two years, will be stepping down to focus on new projects.

We are extremely grateful for her outstanding contribution to the competition. While she may be stepping away from her Co-Chair role, her influence and expertise will remain part of the Decanter family through other projects and collaborations.

Innovation at the helm: Introducing the DWWA Resident Co-Chair

True to its forward-thinking spirit, DWWA introduces a new initiative in 2026: the Resident Co-Chair. This position will run alongside the competition’s established Co-Chairs – Andrew Jefford, Beth Willard, Michael Hill Smith AM MW and Ronan Sayburn MS – bringing dynamic perspectives into the leadership team each year.

The idea is simple, yet purposeful. Each year, a Regional Chair joins the Co-Chair committee to bring fresh insights, enriching deliberations with diverse experiences and market understanding.

The Resident Co-Chair will be selected annually from the competition’s Regional Chairs. Many of them already contribute to judging during Platinum Week, where the very best wines of the competition are assessed against one another on a global stage. These judges are not only deeply knowledgeable in their specialties but also seasoned leaders in the competition, often extending their expertise well beyond their geographic focus.

By rotating this position annually, DWWA invites a new voice into the committee. ‘Looking to the future of DWWA, we’re excited to build a dynamic and innovative leadership model that embraces new voices and perspectives, ultimately elevating the judging process.’ comments Victoria Stanage, Events & Awards Director at Decanter.

The Resident Co-Chair also plays a vital role in keeping the competition and the Top 50 Best in Show selection broad and reflective of the current wine landscape. They maintain a balance between stability and renewal and preserve the competition’s integrity and freshness.

For our Regional Chairs, it also creates a valuable opportunity. By being a part of the Co-Chair committee, they gain a holistic view of the judging process from start to finish and see how final decisions reflect and respect the diversity of regions and styles around the world. As our Co-Chair, Andrew Jefford puts it, ‘We’re always looking for new ways to invigorate our promotion programme for judges and bringing a guest Co-Chair on board each year will energise the upper tier of that process.’

The 2026 Resident Co-Chair: Welcoming Caro Maurer MW

A judge at DWWA since 2013 with principal roles of Regional Chair for the Southern & Eastern Mediterranean and Regional Chair for Germany, Caro Maurer MW is appointed as the 2026 Resident Co-Chair.

A prominent German wine writer and education, Maurer brings over 30 years of experience on the Co-Chairs committee, with various high-profile positions on her belt, including correspondent roles in New York and Los Angeles, senior editor for the German edition of Forbes magazine and editor at Die Welt.

She was the first woman from the German-speaking world to achieve the Master of Wine title in 2011, when she also received the Noval Award from Quinta do Noval (Douro) for the best dissertation, which was titled ‘Erste Lage in Germany – a Classification in Development’.

In parallel with journalism, she is a dedicated wine educator for the WSET Diploma in Germany, Austria, Italy and Norway and is involved in education at the Institute Masters of Wine.

But what sets Maurer apart is not only her successful professional career, but also her warm energy, kind personality and inspiring leadership skills. ‘I’ve known Caro for many years and always loved working with her. I admire her scholarship and her thoroughness, and I’m sure we’ll be calling on those. What I enjoy most of all, though, is her zest for life, her people skills and her sense of fun: human qualities that I know will make our judging tasks even more of a pleasure than usual’, adds Jefford.

With her appointment, Regine Lee MW has officially been announced as the Acting Regional Chair for Germany and Ana Jackson (nee Sapungiu) MW as the Acting Regional Chair for South & Eastern Mediterranean for 2026.

We’re excited to welcome Maurer in the Co-Chairs committee for 2026 and learn from her wealth of experience and diverse background.

DWWA through a new lens

Looking ahead, Decanter World Wine Awards not only sets the benchmark for wine quality but also strikes to be forward-thinking and adaptive – a platform of opportunity for the world’s top wine professionals.

The introduction of the Resident Co-Chair role ensures that DWWA evolves in step with the wine industry and that the protocols are upheld without ever risking complacency. In other words, we constantly seek ways to enhance the competition, ensuring its credibility, influence and international impact are maintained.

Entries for Decanter World Wine Awards 2026 open on 5 November 2025. Find all dates and details at enter.decanter.com and sign up to the DWWA newsletter here to receive all updates and information.

