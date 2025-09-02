Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2025

INTRODUCTION
- Welcome Plus, how to read the results
- The big picture ‘The DWWA competition has no tasting theme other than the search for excellence’ says our Co-Chair Andrew Jefford
- DWWA 2025 in numbers Key stats from the 2025 competition, including a breakdown showing how medals were shared out geographically
- The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
- Meet the experts Introducing the talent behind the success of the DWWA: our five Co-Chairs (including one new this year), the Regional Chairs and our battalion of judges
- Behind the scenes A small army worked behind the scenes at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards to keep the world’s largest wine competition running smoothly. See pictures from behind the scenes
THE RESULTS
- Best in Show winners Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed this year
- The Platinum medal-winners Discover this year’s 137 highly coveted Platinum medals
- Gold-winning wines We present an impressive 733 Gold medal winners, listed alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the Awards site)
- 30 Great value Golds We highlight the 30 standout Gold winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2025
- For a better future Decanter sustainability editor, Natalie Earl, highlights six award-winning wines that put sustainability at their core
SHOPPING LIST
- UK shopper’s guide Tear out and keep this selection of medal-winning wines available at UK supermarkets and merchants