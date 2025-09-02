{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NDNiODkxN2ZjN2QxYzJkNWQ5ZjYyZWUyZGU4ZjAxOGM3NzJkMmYyYWM2MWUyOTVhZWM1OGUxN2NlY2JhN2ExNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2025

Now in its 22nd year, DWWA has firmly established itself as the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. In 2025, 248 leading wine experts from 35 countries took part, including 72 Masters of Wine and 22 Master Sommeliers — the highest number in the competition’s history. A DWWA medal signifies that a wine has been blind-tasted by internationally renowned experts, judged with rigour and objectivity, and recognised with one of the industry’s most trusted marks of quality. In our DWWA supplement, discover the top-medal winners, join us behind the scenes and more.
INTRODUCTION

  • Welcome Plus, how to read the results
  • The big picture ‘The DWWA competition has no tasting theme other than the search for excellence’ says our Co-Chair Andrew Jefford
  • DWWA 2025 in numbers Key stats from the 2025 competition, including a breakdown showing how medals were shared out geographically
  • The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
  • Meet the experts Introducing the talent behind the success of the DWWA: our five Co-Chairs (including one new this year), the Regional Chairs and our battalion of judges
  • Behind the scenes A small army worked behind the scenes at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards to keep the world’s largest wine competition running smoothly. See pictures from behind the scenes

THE RESULTS

  • Best in Show winners Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed this year
  • The Platinum medal-winners Discover this year’s 137 highly coveted Platinum medals
  • Gold-winning wines We present an impressive 733 Gold medal winners, listed alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the Awards site)
  • 30 Great value Golds We highlight the 30 standout Gold winners, all priced at under £15 at the time of judging in May 2025
  • For a better future Decanter sustainability editor, Natalie Earl, highlights six award-winning wines that put sustainability at their core

SHOPPING LIST

  • UK shopper’s guide Tear out and keep this selection of medal-winning wines available at UK supermarkets and merchants

