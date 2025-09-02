Decanter magazine DWWA supplement: September 2025

Now in its 22nd year, DWWA has firmly established itself as the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. In 2025, 248 leading wine experts from 35 countries took part, including 72 Masters of Wine and 22 Master Sommeliers — the highest number in the competition’s history. A DWWA medal signifies that a wine has been blind-tasted by internationally renowned experts, judged with rigour and objectivity, and recognised with one of the industry’s most trusted marks of quality. In our DWWA supplement, discover the top-medal winners, join us behind the scenes and more.