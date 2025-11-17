DWWA winners impress at Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter in London

Decanter’s annual Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) captivated wine lovers and trade in London with an iconic two-day celebration.
Now in its 28th edition, this year marked the first time which the event was expanded across two days, welcoming over 1,500 wine lovers and 120 producers from all around the world, from China and Australia to France and the United States.
At the magnetic Landmark hotel in the heart of London, guests could indulge into hundreds of the world’s finest wines, attend insightful masterclasses and access the exclusive Cellar Collection.
As part of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) promotional opportunities, top-scoring wines from the 2025 competition were showcased at the internationally led DWWA winners’ table across both days. What made this year even more special, however, was the DWWA winners’ room on Friday evening, where guests could pick up the DWWA magazine, sample over 55 award-winning wines and learn everything about the competition.
The line-up across both days was among the most diverse yet, allowing guests to taste everything from UK sparkling wine and Premier Cru Burgundy, to vintage Champagne and fortified wines from Portugal and Australia.
Out of the 50 Best in Show winners, seven were showcased at the tables, including the first magnum sparkling wine from the UK to ever receive this title – Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex 2009. Others included the 2024 Single Vineyard Malagousia from Ktima Gerovassiliou, the 2014 Rare Collection Blanc de Blanc Champagne from Barons de Rothschild and the 2023 sweet Ben Ryé from Donnafugata in Sicily.
Other highlights included 30 Platinum winners from Australia, Austria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain the US, all scoring 97 points along with a diverse election of Gold-awarded wines.
Below, explore the full list of DWWA 2025 award-winning wines featured on each day.
DWWA winners on Friday 7 November
Sparkling
- Dei Vescovi, Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Barons de Rothschild, Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne, France NV | Gold, 95 points
- Il Poggiolo, Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points
- Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex, England, United Kingdom 2009 (magnum) | Best in Show, 97 points
Whites
- Paris-Simoneau, Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024| Gold, 95 points
- Rohe, Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Feudo Cavaliere, Contrada Cavaliere, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Gold, 96 points
- Sother, Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Weingut Müller, Ried Eichbühel Grüner Veltliner Reserve, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Weingut Birgit Eichinger, Ried Heiligenstein 1 ÖTW Riesling, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 96 points
- Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Alpha Estate, Ecosystem Latipes Malagouzia, Florina, Macedonia, Greece 2023 | Silver, 92 points
- Simonsig, Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Quinta do Escudial, Grande Reserva, Dão, Portugal 2020 | Gold, 95 points
- Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Domaine de Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Jean-Marc Brocard, Bougros, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Cantine Volpi, Derthona La Zerba Timorasso, Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Podere Selva Capuzza, Menasasso, Lugana Riserva, Lombardy, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Alvear, Tres Miradas Paraje De Riofrío Alto 3er Año, Montilla-Moriles, Spain 2021 | Platinum, 97 points
- Cantina Kurtatsch, Freienfeld Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
Red
- Pfannenstielhof, Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points
- Weingut Ettl, Heideboden Cuvée, Burgenland, Austria 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Parent, Les Epenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Elena Casadei, Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 |Platinum, 97 points
- Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Hvar Hills, Merlot, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Krontiras, Natural Malbec, Argentina 2024 | Gold, 95 points
- Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Álvarez-Alfaro, Selección de Familia, Rioja, Spain 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Chatzivaritis Estate, Goumenissa, Macedonia, Greece 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Tenuta Carretta, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points
- Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points
- Bruce Jack Wines, Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Caiz Carrizal, Dehesa del Carrizal Petit Verdot, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- Castello del Trebbio, Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Château de Parenchère, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Château Brown, Le Colombier de Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Mudbrick Vineyard, Velvet, Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- San Pedro, Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- Waterkloof, Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Avinodos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points
- Talestri, Passione, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2016 | Gold, 95 points
Sweet & Fortified
- Tenuta Roletto, Passito, Erbaluce di Caluso, Piedmont, Italy 2013 | Gold, 95 points
- Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Béres, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points
- Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points
- De Alberto Gutiérrez, De Alberto Palido, Rueda, Spain NV | Gold, 95 points
- Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodegas Tradición, VORS 30 Years, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Kopke, White, Port, Portugal 2002 | Platinum, 97 points
DWWA winners on Saturday 8 November
Sparkling
- Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Il Poggiolo, Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points
- Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne, France 2014 | Best in Show, 97 points
White
- Paris-Simoneau, Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024 | Gold, 95 points
- Zýmē di Celestino Gaspari, From Black to White, Veneto, Italy 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece, 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Sother, Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Simonsig, Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Domaine de Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Cantina Kurtatsch, Freienfeld Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
Red
- Khachen Wines, Areni, Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Elena Casadei, Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Pfannenstielhof, Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points
- Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Guadianeja, Paraje Alto Hungrao Tempranillo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points
- Bruce Jack Wines, Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Hvar Hills Winery, Syrah, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- San Pedro, Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points
- Avinodos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points
Sweet & Fortified
- Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Béres, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points
- Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodegas Tradición, VORS 30 Years, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Kopke, White, Port, Portugal 2002 | Platinum, 97 points