DWWA winners impress at Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter in London

Decanter’s annual Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) captivated wine lovers and trade in London with an iconic two-day celebration.

Now in its 28th edition, this year marked the first time which the event was expanded across two days, welcoming over 1,500 wine lovers and 120 producers from all around the world, from China and Australia to France and the United States.

At the magnetic Landmark hotel in the heart of London, guests could indulge into hundreds of the world’s finest wines, attend insightful masterclasses and access the exclusive Cellar Collection.

As part of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) promotional opportunities, top-scoring wines from the 2025 competition were showcased at the internationally led DWWA winners’ table across both days. What made this year even more special, however, was the DWWA winners’ room on Friday evening, where guests could pick up the DWWA magazine, sample over 55 award-winning wines and learn everything about the competition.

The line-up across both days was among the most diverse yet, allowing guests to taste everything from UK sparkling wine and Premier Cru Burgundy, to vintage Champagne and fortified wines from Portugal and Australia.

Out of the 50 Best in Show winners, seven were showcased at the tables, including the first magnum sparkling wine from the UK to ever receive this title – Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex 2009. Others included the 2024 Single Vineyard Malagousia from Ktima Gerovassiliou, the 2014 Rare Collection Blanc de Blanc Champagne from Barons de Rothschild and the 2023 sweet Ben Ryé from Donnafugata in Sicily.

Other highlights included 30 Platinum winners from Australia, Austria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain the US, all scoring 97 points along with a diverse election of Gold-awarded wines.

Below, explore the full list of DWWA 2025 award-winning wines featured on each day, and find more event highlights here.

DWWA winners on Friday 7 November

Sparkling

Dei Vescovi , Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points

, Brut, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Barons de Rothschild , Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne, France NV | Gold, 95 points

, Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne, France NV | Gold, 95 points Il Poggiolo , Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

, Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points Sugrue South Downs, The Trouble With Dreams, Sussex, England, United Kingdom 2009 (magnum) | Best in Show, 97 points

Whites

Paris-Simoneau , Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024| Gold, 95 points

, Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024| Gold, 95 points Rohe, Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough, New Zealand 2024 | Gold, 96 points Feudo Cavaliere, Contrada Cavaliere, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Gold, 96 points

Contrada Cavaliere, Etna, Sicily, Italy 2020 | Gold, 96 points Sother, Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points Ktima Biblia Chora , Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points

, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points Weingut Müller, Ried Eichbühel Grüner Veltliner Reserve, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Ried Eichbühel Grüner Veltliner Reserve, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 95 points Weingut Birgit Eichinger, Ried Heiligenstein 1 ÖTW Riesling, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 96 points

Ried Heiligenstein 1 ÖTW Riesling, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2023 | Gold, 96 points Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points Alpha Estate, Ecosystem Latipes Malagouzia, Florina, Macedonia, Greece 2023 | Silver, 92 points

Ecosystem Latipes Malagouzia, Florina, Macedonia, Greece 2023 | Silver, 92 points Simonsig, Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points Quinta do Escudial , Grande Reserva, Dão, Portugal 2020 | Gold, 95 points

, Grande Reserva, Dão, Portugal 2020 | Gold, 95 points Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points Domaine de Métifiot , Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Jean-Marc Brocard , Bougros, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Bougros, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points Cantine Volpi , Derthona La Zerba Timorasso, Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points

, Derthona La Zerba Timorasso, Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points Podere Selva Capuzza, Menasasso, Lugana Riserva, Lombardy, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Menasasso, Lugana Riserva, Lombardy, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points Bodegas Alvear, Tres Miradas Paraje De Riofrío Alto 3er Año, Montilla-Moriles, Spain 2021 | Platinum, 97 points

Tres Miradas Paraje De Riofrío Alto 3er Año, Montilla-Moriles, Spain 2021 | Platinum, 97 points Cantina Kurtatsch, Freienfeld Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Red

Pfannenstielhof, Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points Weingut Ettl , Heideboden Cuvée, Burgenland, Austria 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

, Heideboden Cuvée, Burgenland, Austria 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Domaine Parent, Les Epenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Les Epenots, Pommard 1er Cru, Burgundy, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points

La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points Elena Casadei, Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 |Platinum, 97 points

Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 |Platinum, 97 points Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points Hvar Hills, Merlot, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Merlot, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points Bodegas Krontiras, Natural Malbec, Argentina 2024 | Gold, 95 points

Natural Malbec, Argentina 2024 | Gold, 95 points Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points Álvarez-Alfaro, Selección de Familia, Rioja, Spain 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Selección de Familia, Rioja, Spain 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Chatzivaritis Estate, Goumenissa, Macedonia, Greece 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points

Goumenissa, Macedonia, Greece 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points Tenuta Carretta, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points

Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points Bruce Jack Wines, Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points Caiz Carrizal, Dehesa del Carrizal Petit Verdot, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Dehesa del Carrizal Petit Verdot, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2022 | Gold, 96 points Castello del Trebbio, Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Vigneto Lastricato Terraelectae, Chianti Rùfina Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Château de Parenchère, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Gold, 95 points Château Brown, Le Colombier de Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Le Colombier de Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Mudbrick Vineyard, Velvet, Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Velvet, Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand 2022 | Gold, 96 points San Pedro, Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points Waterkloof, Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points Avinodos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points

Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points Talestri, Passione, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2016 | Gold, 95 points

Sweet & Fortified

Tenuta Roletto, Passito, Erbaluce di Caluso, Piedmont, Italy 2013 | Gold, 95 points

Passito, Erbaluce di Caluso, Piedmont, Italy 2013 | Gold, 95 points Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points Béres, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points

Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points

Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points De Alberto Gutiérrez, De Alberto Palido, Rueda, Spain NV | Gold, 95 points

De Alberto Palido, Rueda, Spain NV | Gold, 95 points Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points

61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Tradición, VORS 30 Years, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points

VORS 30 Years, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points Kopke, White, Port, Portugal 2002 | Platinum, 97 points

DWWA winners on Saturday 8 November

Sparkling

Ruggeri, Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Brut, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Il Poggiolo, Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Blanc de Noir Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità, Italy 2020 | Gold, 95 points Barons de Rothschild, Rare Collection Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut, Champagne, France 2014 | Best in Show, 97 points

White

Paris-Simoneau, Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024 | Gold, 95 points

Réserve Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire, France 2024 | Gold, 95 points Zýmē di Celestino Gaspari, From Black to White, Veneto, Italy 2022 | Gold, 95 points

From Black to White, Veneto, Italy 2022 | Gold, 95 points Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche, Italy 2023 | Gold, 95 points Ktima Gerovassiliou , Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece, 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia, Greece, 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points Sother, Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Château de Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud, Switzerland 2022 | Gold, 95 points Simonsig, Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Langbult Steen Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2024 | Gold, 96 points Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2024 | Gold, 96 points Domaine de Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Cantina Kurtatsch, Freienfeld Chardonnay, Alto Adige / Südtirol Riserva, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Red

Khachen Wines, Areni, Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Areni, Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2023 | Gold, 95 points Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points Elena Casadei, Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Le Anfore, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Pfannenstielhof, Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Der Pfannenstiel Classico, Santa Maddalena, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2019 | Platinum, 97 points Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points

La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra, Spain 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points Guadianeja, Paraje Alto Hungrao Tempranillo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Paraje Alto Hungrao Tempranillo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain 2023 | Gold, 95 points Castello di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points

Pantocrator, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015 | Gold, 95 points Bruce Jack Wines, Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage, Breedekloof, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 95 points Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2023 | Gold, 95 points Heirloom Vineyards, Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Hvar Hills Winery, Syrah, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Syrah, Srednja i Južna Dalmacija, Coastal, Croatia 2022 | Gold, 95 points Ernie Els, Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Proprietor’s Blend, Helderberg, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2022 | Gold, 96 points San Pedro, Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points

Altair, Cachapoal, Chile 2022 | Gold, 96 points Avinodos, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, California, United States 2019 | Gold, 95 points

Sweet & Fortified

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points Béres, Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points

Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj, Hungary 2017 | Platinum, 97 points Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points

Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points

61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Tradición, VORS 30 Years, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points

VORS 30 Years, Oloroso, Sherry, Spain NV | Platinum, 97 points Kopke, White, Port, Portugal 2002 | Platinum, 97 points

