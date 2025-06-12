The best of the US: Diverse and dynamic wines beyond expectation

The United States has long been a land of innovation – and, increasingly, of serious winemaking ambition.

In the early years, few could have predicted how far American wine would travel on the world stage. That changed in 1976, when the late Steven Spurrier, a revered figure in the wine world and a founding Decanter contributor, organised the now-iconic Judgement of Paris. The results of the blind tasting shocked the industry, with Californian wines triumphing over top French names, and opened the door to global recognition for a new generation of producers.

Blind tastings have also become a hallmark, forming a fundamental core of the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) and wine tastings globally ever since. Nearly 50 years later, American wines are still on the rise.

This past year, our awards saw a remarkable surge in US entries, exceeding expectations. DWWA 2024 award-winning US wines reflect the country’s remarkable geographic and stylistic range.

From classic expressions in California’s Napa Valley and Santa Cruz mountains to the nuanced, cool-climate character of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, 2024 standouts share a clear stylistic thread: precision, freshness, a strong sense of place. They reflect both technical finesse and regional character. Across the board, balance is key – fruit, acidity and tannin are in harmony – while a spirit of innovation reflects outstanding winemaking skills. It’s a snapshot of a maturing wine scene that values clarity, creativity and authenticity.

With Decanter also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, it’s a fitting moment to revisit and recognise the bold and expressive spirit that defines American winemaking today.

California

Clos du Val, Yettalil, Stags Leap District, California 2021



Best in Show, 97 points

US$225 closduval.com

Melting, yielding black-fruit aromas of bramble, damson and elderberry, with flowers and a lift of privet-like freshness. Ample and mouthfilling, packed with pure, fresh, floral fruits and a little exotic spice, too. Soft yet ample Napa tannins are very much in evidence, lending the wine both seriousness and food-friendliness, yet also ensuring that it will endure well over time. That freshness, so intrinsic to this wine, will surely last well, too. Alcohol 14.3%

Trefethen, Dragon’s Tooth, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley 2021



Platinum, 97 points

POA £ Blas ar Fwyd, David Lambert Wines, US$65 trefethen.com

Richly peppered blue and black fruit with a sheen of refreshing mint. Polished, structured and dense, with indulgent tannins and a bead of fine acidity. Built for the long haul. Alc 14.2%

Grgich Hills, Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2021



Gold, 95 points

US$125 grgich.com

An understated style with ripples of ripe pear, apple and citrus fruit embraced by creamy vanilla oak and enriched by a fine mineral backbone. Alc 14.1%

Blue Canyon, Estate Grown Chardonnay, Monterey 2022



Gold, 95 points

US$15 Bansum, Total Wine & More

Full of Californian charisma and charm. Unctuous orchard fruit, citrus and melon are encased in rich toast and vanilla, and underscored by refreshing acidity. Rounded and moreish. Alc 13.5%

F Stephen Millier, Angel’s Reserve Chardonnay, Lodi 2021



Gold, 95 points

£12.99 Naked Wines

A fruit basket of apples, pears, tropical fruit and zingy lemon, all melded with an attractive oaky core and slightly viscous texture. Alc 13.5%

Forthright Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Atlas Peak 2019



Gold, 95 points

US$150 forthrightwinery.com

Abundant red florals, sweet spice and ripe black cherry flavours overflow and sprawl across the vibrant structure of toasted coffee tannins, all tied up with a savoury finish. Alc 14.2%

J Lohr, Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, St Helena 2021



Gold, 95 points

£75-£99 The Wine Twit, Vineyard Cellars, Vinvm

A delicious combination of fresh dark berry fruits and mountain herbs, supported by a substantial structure and refined tannins. Long and charming. Alc 14.5%

The Specialyst, Zinfandel, Lodi 2020



Gold, 95 points

£16.50-£16.99 Kwoff, Lanchester Wines, Waistcoat

Full of ambition and power with oodles of jammy red fruit, toast and an attractive violet perfume that befits the structured palate and bounding tannins perfectly. Alc 14.1%

Pennsylvania

Mazza, The Perfect Rosé, Lake Erie 2022



Gold, 95 points

US$11-$14 Brighton Liquors, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, WineTransit

A delectable purity of watermelon and strawberry fruit. Long, with an enchanting rose petal fragrance. Juicy and tangy, with a crisp, saline finish. Alc 12%

Virginia

Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Petit Verdot, Monticello 2019



Gold, 96 points

chestnutoakvineyard.com

Expressive blueberry, blackberry and plum fruit undercut by lashings of sweet tobacco and herbs. Buoyant and ripe, with polished tannins and a harmonious, oak-driven finish. Alc 14%

Oregon

Audeant, Luminous Hills Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley 2021



Platinum, 97 points

US$130 Best Buy Liquors

Crushed ripe cherries and perfumed red flowers leap out of the glass and flow onto the crunchy, youthful palate. Silky smooth tannins and squeaky clean acidity. Impressively long and memorable. Alc 12.9%

Domaine Serene, Aspect, Dundee Hills 2021



Gold, 96 points

US$115 domaineserene.com

Confit lemon, ripe orchard fruits and butterscotch. Lightly toasted oak and a creamy texture. Stylish and luxurious, with gliding acidity. Alc 13.5%

Domaine Divio, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley 2021



Gold, 95 points

US$60 domainedivio.com

Succulent ripe yellow apples and peaches are set within an opulent vanilla oak frame. The buttery texture is given a lively lift by a vein of vibrant acidity. Alc 13.4%

Washington State

Bledsoe Family Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley 2021



Gold, 95 points

US$40-$80 Widely available

Redolent of violets, roses and dark berry fruit, which flow across both nose and palate, mingling with plush tannins. A pleasant, lingering finish. Alc 14.8%

Doubleback, Estate Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 2021



Gold, 95 points

doubleback.com

Violet florals and fresh blackberries, blueberries, cherries and currants, supported by a cushion of sweet toasty oak and firm, textured tannins. Long and silky. Alc 14.7%

