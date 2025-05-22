Cool-climate precision: Rising stars from the heart of Europe

Three core wine nations, central to Europe’s multi-faceted wine production, all with a long tradition of winemaking, are shaped by diverse landscapes and distinct regional identities.

Austria has cultivated vines since Roman times, with the Kamptal region standing out for the prevalence of loess beneath its vineyards and range of rocky soil profiles that enhance the character of its Grüner Veltliner and Riesling wines. The country has some 44,210ha under vine, with more than 40 officially approved grape varieties that define its winemaking identity.

Germany is renowned for its Riesling, particularly from the Mosel, Nahe and Pfalz regions. The classification system, including Grosses Gewächs (GG, equivalent to the French ‘grand cru’ concept), highlights the country’s emphasis on terroir and precision in winemaking.

These wines, often capable of ageing for decades, continue to define the nation’s viticultural reputation. Germany boasts 103,295ha of vineyards (Destatis, 2024), cultivating more than 140 grape varieties, including Spätburgunder (Pinot Noir), which plays an important role in the country’s quality red wine production.

Scroll down to discover 15 DWWA 2024 awarded wines

Switzerland, though smaller in production, offers a fascinating array of wines shaped by its varied topography and microclimates. With almost 14,700ha under vine and 252 grape varieties in all, the country’s viticulture is both diverse and deeply rooted in tradition.

The Valais region, benefiting from high-altitude vineyards and significant sunshine, produces distinctive wines such as Petite Arvine, which is known for its bright acidity and layered complexity.

The 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) results highlighted the region’s excellence, with three Best in Show, six Platinum and seven Gold medals awarded to wines from these regions, which showcase diversity, quality and character.

Discover more DWWA medal-winning favourites from all over the world at awards.decanter.com

Best in Show

Domaine Gérald Besse, Martigny Petite Arvine, Valais, Switzerland 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

besse.ch

A splendid example of Petite Arvine’s ability to be both nervy and fresh, yet at the same time dense and rewarding. Smells of fresh-picked apples, fruit blossom and spring forests, yet the palate almost surprises in its depth, with the emphasis firmly on fruit. Perfumed apple and beguiling notes of ripe pear and quince are given a bolt of whitecurrant acidity. A completely dry wine that contrives to suggest something sweet once you’ve swallowed. Alcohol 14.5%

Dr Loosen, Urziger Würzgarten Reserve Riesling Grosses Gewächs, Mosel, Germany 2012



Best in Show, 97 points

£98.99 Harrogate Wines

With ample age, this Mosel classic is well into its stride, though it’s still a youthful green-gold in the glass. On the palate, an almost spicy wealth of flavour combines with succulent textures, but the wine’s orchestral acidity and stony depth carry it effortlessly, and it leaves the mouth clean and longing for more. Just 9g/L sugar is enough to soften the blade of acidity, but still leave it as a useful partner for richer though delicately framed savoury dishes. Alc 12.5%

Korrell, Von den Ersten Lagen, Nahe, Germany 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

korrell.com

Green apple, pressed lime and a haunting cardamom note – cottage-garden flowers, too, for those who look, and a dusting of baby talc. It’s fuller, deeper and more structured than a Mosel wine would be – yet significantly less soft and spicy than a Rheinhessen or a Pfalz. Its pristine, pure and authoritative Nahe classicism is very much a part of its upright personality, and the dry style makes this a compelling meal-time prospect. Complex and rewarding. Alc 12.5%

Austria

Birgit Eichinger, Grüner Veltliner Ried Grub, Kamptal 2022



Platinum, 97 points

weingut-eichinger.at

An intoxicating swirl of apricot, pear, pineapple and starfruit, with a discreet underpinning of chervil, basil and gentle spice fragrance. Bold and generous with a finely chiselled acidity cutting through. Long and entrancing. Alc 13%

Loimer, Riesling Ried Steinmassl 1ÖTW, Kamptal 2021



Platinum, 97 points

£48.99 Alexander Hadleigh, Liberty Wines

Tangy apricot and yellow orchard fruit atop smouldering layers of smoky minerals and aromatic herbs. Precision and elegance, with melting acidity and a sublime structure. Long and remarkable. Alc 12.5%

Steinschaden, Grüner Veltliner Ried Stein, Kamptal 2022



Platinum, 97 points

£14.95 Albion Wine Shippers

Crystalline lemon, yellow pear and peach aromas introduce this bewitching, focused wonder. The acidity shines through the opulent structure with a flawless pure mineral character, soaring towards an endless finish. Alc 13%

Allram, Grüner Veltliner Ried Lammberg, Kamptal 2022



Gold, 96 points

POA £ ABS Wine Agencies

Positively glowing with peach, yellow apple and honeyed pear, a plethora of ginger and saffron spice, and a contrasting savoury acidity. Textured, mouthfilling and long. Alc 13%

Münzenrieder, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, Burgenland 2022



Value Gold, 95 points

£14.99-£15.50 Flow Wines, Latitude Wines, Milestone Wines

Wonderfully fragrant cherry blossom, blackberry and blackcurrant fruit is emboldened by a subtle spicy tone. Simmering with juicy, vibrant character with immaculate tannins. Alc 13.5%

Germany

Fritz Wassmer, Kaiserberg Herbolzheim Spätburgunder, Baden 2021



Platinum, 97 points

£49.99 Daniel Lambert

The epitome of elegance and class, with fragrant florals leading the way. Morello cherries, raspberries and oak come together on the palate, with a light dusting of tannin and acidity. Alc 13.5%

Korrell, Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2022



Platinum, 97 points

korrell.com

An explosion of apricot, peach and candied lemon zest laced with a scattering of white blossom and honeysuckle perfume that swirls across the verdant acidity and fine mineral structure. Immaculately conceived, with a breathtaking finish. Alc 13%

Juliusspital, Volkacher Karthäuser Weisser Burgunder GG, Franken 2021



Gold, 96 points

juliusspital-weingut.de

Plush yellow apple, peach and pear, ripe pineapple and a fine toasting of vanilla. Lavishly rich and creamy with a citric drive of acidity. Lengthy. Alc 13%

Reichsrat Von Buhl, Forster Ungeheuer Riesling GG, Pfalz 2021



Gold, 96 points

£49.95-£60 Hayward Bros, Tom I’Anson

Exceptional energy, showing white flowers, peas and apricots, with a seductive flinty mineral core. Textured and crisp, wonderful tension and length. Alc 12.5%

Switzerland

Histoire d’Enfer, L’Enfer du Calcaire Pinot Noir, Salquenen, Valais 2019



Platinum, 97 points

histoiredenfer.ch

Raspberries, strawberries and freshly picked cherries, with a delicious infusion of red liquorice, clove and star anise. Capacious and warming, with a simmering gravelly undertone of mineral tannins. Simply superb. Alc 13.9%

Domaine Jean-René Germanier, Heida Réserve, Valais 2021



Gold, 96 points

POA £ Alpine Wines

Aromas of meadow flowers, white blossom and camomile interwoven with potent lime zest and sweet yuzu perfume. Rich and sapid with a lengthy, herbaceous finish. Alc 14%

Liesch, Prezius Pinot Noir, Graubünden 2021



Gold, 95 points

liesch-weine.ch

Bright acidity and judiciously employed oak join delightful floral scents and aromatic red fruits, befitting the elegant, cool-climate style. Intensity and joy in equal measure. Alc 13%

Related articles