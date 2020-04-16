Argentina: Award-winning wines to celebrate Malbec World Day

This 17 April marks the 10th anniversary of Malbec World Day, a global initiative created by Wines of Argentina to celebrate the success of Argentina's wine industry.

Argentina is the main producing country of Malbec with more than 44,000 hectares planted across the country. Mendoza, Argentina’s most famous wine region, has become synonymous with Malbec and leads local production with 37,754 hectares cultivated (85% of the total vineyards).

Last year Malbec World Day saw more than 100 events across 86 cities in 50 countries. For the 10th anniversary, in light of the current global pandemic, Wines of Argentina have organised a digital campaign with multiple activities to celebrate in Argentina’s main export countries. To learn more about Malbec World Day visit the official website: www.malbecworldday.com

See below for DWWA 2019 award-winning Malbec wines to celebrate Malbec World Day.

In partnership with Wines of Argentina – Argentina: Breaking new ground

DWWA 2019: Top award-winning Argentinean Malbec

At the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards, Argentinean Malbec performed exceptionally well with one wine – La Luz Del Vino, Iluminado Vinos de la Luz Single Vineyard Malbec, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina 2015 – winning the competition’s top accolade of ‘Best in Show’. Only 50 (0.3%) out of more than 16,500 wines tasted received this esteemed medal.

Tasting notes: This year’s Argentinian representative in our Best in Show collection is an energetic, perfumed and vital Malbec which almost seems to combine European-style freshness while retaining all of its Andean generosity and solar brightness. A dark, saturated black-red in colour, you’ll find refined, intricate aromas of forest flowers, blueberries and blackberries with sweet tobacco leaf. The wine is intensely perfumed on the palate, too; remarkably so given that it is already over three years old. Its sumptuous plum, damson and sloe fruits are bright and fresh, while lively acidity and generous though chiselled tannins make for an exceptionally well-proportioned red that will age with ease. Drink 2019-2030.

Gold, 96 points

Cassis, bramble and plum nose. Very polished palate with juicy red fruits, finely-grained, ripe tannins, crisp acidity and also great concentration. Very long finish.