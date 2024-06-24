Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 Platinum winners: 97-point wines

Newly released results for the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024 include 117 coveted Platinum medals, representing just 0.64% of all wines tasted in this year’s competition.
With more than 18,000 entries blind-tasted by nearly 250 world-leading experts in a rigorous, multi-stage judging process at DWWA 2024, consumers can be confident that Platinum award winners demonstrate truly exceptional quality.
To attain the 97-point Platinum grade, wines must first attain a Gold medal, before being retasted and evaluated by expert judging panels.
‘At this stage the quality is great,’ said Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Regional Chair for Tuscany at DWWA 2024. ‘It’s a matter of really assessing which are the top, top wines.’
Stefan Neumann MS, Regional Chair for Switzerland, said of Platinum judging, ‘The overall quality of these wines is just outstanding. It was such a joy to judge; we were running out of superlatives.’
This year’s Platinum list follows the release of full DWWA 2024 results on 19 June, and it lives up to DWWA’s reputation for showcasing the very best expressions of ‘classics’ alongside premium, under-the-radar wines that underline the wine world’s rich diversity.
Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 Platinum medals: Top of the leaderboard
France topped the Platinum leaderboard this year with 28 medals for a whole host of styles.
Burgundy’s highly rated 2022 vintage shone particularly brightly. While a Côte Maconnais wine followed in the footsteps of strong performances for white Burgundy in the Best in Show category, several Platinums went to premier cru reds, and one grand cru. Albert Bichot’s ‘Les Sorbets’ Morey-St-Denis 1er Cru 2022 was ‘oozing inviting red cherry and earthy forest fruit’, said judges.
Only a little way further south, cru Beaujolais showed once again that it deserves a seat at the wine world’s top table.
Champagne enjoyed a strong competition, scooping seven Platinums across both vintage and non-vintage styles that included a Telmont, Blanc de Noirs Brut 2015, combining Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir.
There were plenty of great examples of French classics among the other Platinum medals, from Bandol rosé and Loire Chenin Blanc to a ‘sensuous and velvety’ Château La Dominique 2018 from St-Emilion in Bordeaux.
Other Platinum French white wines featured grand cru Chablis and white Châteauneuf-du-Pape, but also Muscadet Sèvre et Maine and a Rolle-Roussanne-Grenache Blanc blend from Les Baux-de-Provence.
Italy secured second place in this year’s Platinum medal table, with 18 accolades, just ahead of Spain on 17. A strong year for northern Italian white wines saw top medals for Soave Classico and Lugana Superiore.
There were two medals for Collio DOC wines in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, one of which contributed to notable performance for Italian Pinot Blanc at DWWA 2024. This grape variety was also a driving force behind two Platinum medals for Trentino-Alto Adige wines.
This year’s Platinum list highlighted fantastic, classic Italian reds from recent vintages, too, with Brunello di Montalcino, Barolo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore and Barbaresco all starring.
They were joined by a 100% Cabernet Franc under the Bolgheri Superiore denomination on the Tuscan coast, produced by Tenuta Meraviglia.
Spain’s 17 Platinum medals encompassed stunning examples of the country’s most famous wine names. Rioja and Ribera del Duero reds were strong performers, although there was also a Platinum accolade for a Ribera del Duero white wine produced from Albillo Mayor, as well as for a 2012-vintage Rioja Gran Reserva rosé.
A Ribeiro white wine, a Catalunya DO Cabernet Franc blend and a 100% Carignan from Priorat showed Spain’s strength in depth, not to mention success with several sweet and fortified styles (see below).
Finest Fortified
Neighbouring Portugal was among the star performers at DWWA 2024, with 13 Platinum medals. While Touriga Nacional red wines from Douro and Alentejano flew the flag for superb still wines, Portugal’s Platinum winners represented a treasure chest of its fortified wines through the ages.
These included Madeira and Moscatel de Setúbal, but also two 50 Year Old white Ports, as well as 50- and 20 Year Old Tawny Ports, and Vintage Ports from the vaunted years of 1970 and 1977.
Fortified wines shone brightly overall at DWWA 2024, securing 17 Platinum medals. Other highlights included 30-year-old Amontillado Sherry and a fortified Grenache from Priorat, as well as Rutherglen Muscat from Australia.
Around the world in Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir fans have plenty to explore in this year’s Platinum results. While Burgundy has been mentioned, there were Platinum awards for Pinot Noir red wines from Yarra Valley in Victoria, Australia, and Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley in the US.
These were joined by delicious iterations from lesser-known regions – Baden in Germany, where the variety is known as Spätburgunder, and the Valais canton in Switzerland.
Sparkling success
Sparkling wine is no stranger to success at DWWA, and accounted for 13 Platinums in 2024 overall. Alongside top Champagnes, producers in several countries demonstrated their skill.
There were accolades for the UK, Slovenia, Italy’s Franciacorta and also Spain’s Cava DO, as well as a 2021-vintage Extra Dry Riesling style from Tawse Winery in Canada’s Ontario – Niagara Peninsula region.
In Tasmania, meanwhile, House of Arras won two Platinums for vintage sparkling, including its 2014-vintage Blanc de Blancs (100% Chardonnay).
Superb summer white wines
A wealth of sublime white wines joined those already highlighted from France, northern Italy and other areas in the Platinum list.
Greece is a resurgent force on the world wine stage and two Assyrtiko white wines from the island of Santorini made the Platinum grade at DWWA 2024.
Three Platinum wines came from Austria’s Kamptal region, representing signature grape Grüner Veltliner, plus biodynamic Riesling – the latter also joined by a dry Riesling from Weingut Korrell in Germany’s Nahe region.
Fascinating white wines from the southern hemisphere secured top medals, too, including two New Zealand Chardonnays, from Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay regions, as well as Oak Valley Estate’s ‘Groenlandberg Chardonnay’ 2022 from mountain vines in South Africa’s Elgin region.
More highlights beyond Europe
Australian winemakers’ prowess with many different styles was on full display at DWWA 2024. The country secured 10 Platinum medals, including ‘long and memorable’ Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay from Adelaide Hills, and a Shiraz-Carignan blend from Barossa, plus two 100% Shiraz wines.
One of those, Yarra Yering’s ‘Underhill’ Shiraz 2022, was described by judges as showing ‘inviting red plums, berries, rhubarb and herbs [which] are shrouded flawlessly in a mystifying collective of smoky meat, earthy spice and toast’.
Argentina secured four Platinums, including a Chardonnay ‘exhibiting striking Gualtallary character with luminous pear, apple and lime fruit’, according to judges. Reds included a ‘softly evolved and remarkable’ Cabernet Sauvignon from the Salta region.
Two Malbecs from different parts of Mendoza won Platinums, and judges praised Vinorum’s ‘Victorio Altieri Gran Reserva’ 2021 from Luján de Cuyo combination of crunchy black and blueberry fruit, chocolate and sweet vanilla, alongside silky tannins.
Malbec also starred in a Platinum victory for Trefethen Vineyards’ ‘Dragon’s Tooth’ 2021 from Napa Valley – which includes Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon in the blend.
Sweet tooth
Sweet wines again enjoyed plenty of Platinum accolades this year, and made up three of Hungary’s four Platinum medals – including Tokaji Eszencia, Tokaji Aszú and Szamorodni styles.
Another notable winner was a 1964-vintage sweet wine produced from the Monastrell grape variety by Bodega Brotons under the Levante DO in Alicante, Spain.
One of three Italian wines winning Platinum was a Passito di Pantelleria, from the tiny namesake island off the coast of Sicily where the traditional vine-growing methods are recognised by world heritage body UNESCO.
Elsewhere, there were platinums for The Wine Society retailer’s Exhibition Sauternes from the 2020 vintage, as well as for two Loire Valley Chenin Blanc wines in the Bonnezeaux appellation. Canadian Icewine produced with Vidal grapes also scooped a Platinum medal.
Off the beaten path
Platinum accolades for wines of Turkey, Japan, Slovenia, Georgia and Israel provided more under-the-radar wines for consumers to explore at DWWA 2024.
Turkey secured three Platinum medals for red wines, largely showcasing indigenous grape varieties. Two of those medals went to Urla Sarapcilik winery in the Aegean Coast Region, including for a Boğazkere varietal wine, while the third went to the Kayra’s 2021-vintage Öküzgözü from the Mid-Eastern Anatolia region.
They were joined at Platinum level by a Petit Verdot-led wine from Ramat Negev Winery in Israel, as well as 2010-vintage Saperavi red wine from Georgia.
For Japan, meanwhile, Camel Farm Winery’s 2022-vintage ‘Private Reserve Blaufränkisch’ from Yoichi in Hokkaido was ‘full of charm and magnetism with sleek, supple tannins and a long lasting finish’, said judges.
DWWA 2024 Platinum winners
Argentina
- Bemberg Estate Wines, El Tomillo Estate La Linterna Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021
- Bemberg Estate Wines, La Linterna Parcela 19 Las Mercedes Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Cafayate, Salta 2019
- Pacheco Pereda, Legado Organic Malbec, Paraje Altamira, Mendoza 2021
- Vinorum, Victorio Altieri Gran Reserva, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2021
Australia
- Calabria Family, Saint Petri Shiraz-Carignan, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2022
- Dawson James, Chardonnay, Derwent Valley, Tasmania 2020
- House of Arras, Blanc De Blancs, Tasmania 2014
- House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania 2015
- Morris, Old Premium Rare Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria NV
- Peter Lehmann, Stonewell Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia 2018
- Sidewood, Owen’s Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2022
- Wynns Coonawarra Estate, John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia 2020
- Yarra Yering, Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022
- Yarra Yering, Underhill, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022
Austria
- Steinschaden, Ried Stein Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2022
- Weingut Eichinger, Ried Grub Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2022
- Weingut Loimer, 1 Ötw Ried Steinmassl, Kamptal, Niederösterreich 2021
Canada
- Reif Estate Winery, Grand Reserve Icewine Vidal, Ontario – Niagara Peninsula 2019
- Tawse Winery, Limestone Ridge Spark Riesling, Twenty Mile Bench, Ontario – Niagara Peninsula 2021
France
- Albert Bichot, Hospices De Beaune Cuvée Madeleine Collignon, Mazis-Chambertin Grand Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Albert Bichot, Les Sorbets, Morey Saint-Denis 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Bretaudeau Jean-Yves, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Mouzillon Tillières, Loire 2020
- Cave La Rose, Collection 1933, Pauillac, Bordeaux 2020
- Château De Juliénas, Les Brebis, Juliénas, Beaujolais 2022
- Château Gigognan, Bois Des Moines, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Rhône 2022
- Château Greysac, Médoc, Bordeaux 2021
- Château La Dominique, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2018
- Château Romanin, Grand Vin, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence 2022
- Clos De L’oratoire Des Papes, Les Chorégies, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2022
- Domaine Changarnier, Meix Bataille, Monthélie 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine Des Petits Quarts, Chenin, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2023
- Domaine Des Petits Quarts, Cuvée Arthur Chenin, Bonnezeaux, Loire 2022
- Domaine Fl, Clos Du Parc, Savennières, Loire 2020
- Domaine Louis Moreau, Clos Des Hospices dans Les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy 2021
- Domaine Perraud, Viré-Clessé, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine Verzier, Empreinte, Saint-Joseph, Rhône 2022
- Domaine Verzier, Madone, Saint-Joseph, Rhône 2022
- Jean-Claude Boisset, Les Charmes, Chambolle Musigny 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra Rosé Brut, Champagne 2012
- Palmer & Co., Grands Terroirs Brut, Champagne 2015
- Philippe Gonet, Ter Blanc Extra Brut, Champagne NV
- Rare Champagne, Brut 2013
- Robert De Salvo, Bastide De La Ciselette, Bandol, Provence 2023
- Taittinger, Brut, Champagne 2016
- Telmont, Blanc De Noirs Brut, Champagne 2015
- The Society’s, Exhibition, Sauternes, Bordeaux 2020
Georgia
Germany
- Weingut Fritz Wassmer, Kaiserberg Herbolzheim Spätburgunder, Baden 2021
- Weingut Korrell, Kirschheck Riesling, Nahe 2022
Greece
- Canava Chrissou-Tselepos, Vieilles Vignes, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2021
- Gavalas Winery, Natural Ferment, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2022
Hungary
Israel
Italy
- Azienda Agricola Emanuele Gambino, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont 2020
- Ca’ Lojera, Lugana Superiore, Lombardy 2020
- Cantina Terlano, Terlaner Primo Grande Cuvée, Alto Adige Terlano, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021
- Carpineto, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019
- Castello Di Neive, Santo Stefano Albesani, Barbaresco, Piedmont 2021
- Castello Di Spessa, Santarosa, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2022
- Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2022
- Florio, Vergine Riserva VR1898, Marsala, Sicily 1998
- Fontanafredda, Vigna La Delizia Lazzarito, Barolo, Piedmont 2020
- Gini Sandro E Claudio, La Froscà, Soave Classico, Veneto 2021
- Icario, Rosso di Montepulciano, Tuscany 2022
- Josetta Saffirio, Perno, Barolo, Piedmont 2019
- Monte Rossa, Cabochon Brut, Franciacorta, Lombardy 2016
- Muzic, Valeris Friulano, Collio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2022
- Nals Margreid, Sirmian Pinot Bianco, Alto Adige/Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2022
- Tenuta Di Capezzana, Riserva, Carmignano Vin Santo, Tuscany 2016
- Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro Di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 2019
- Tiberi David, Vino Cotto Stravecchio Occhio Di Gallo, Le Marche 2013
Japan
New Zealand
- Mutu, Reserve Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay 2021
- Saint Clair Family Estate, Reserve Chardonnay, Omaka, Marlborough 2022
Portugal
- Agri-Roncão, DR, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port NV
- António Saramago, 10 Anos, Moscatel de Setúbal, Setúbal NV
- Bacalhôa, Superior 10 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal, Setúbal 2007
- Granvinhos, Presidential Tawny, Colheita, Port 1995
- Henriques & Henriques, 20 Year Old Terrantez, Madeira NV
- Herdade Dos Lagos, Organic Touriga Nacional, Alentejano 2022
- Justino’s, Frasqueira Sercial, Madeira 1999
- Kopke, White, Port NV
- Quinta Da Devesa, 50 Year Old, White, Port NV
- Quinta Do Crasto, 20 Year Old Tawny, Port NV
- Quinta Do Crasto, Touriga Nacional, Douro 2019
- Real Companhia Velha, Royal Oporto, Colheita, Port 1977
- Vallegre, Vista Alegre, Colheita, Port 1970
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
- Alejandro Fernandez, Tinto Pesquera Albillo Mayor, Ribera del Duero 2022
- Bodega Brotons, Gran Fondillon Reserva, Alicante 1964
- Bodega Hacienda López De Haro, Classica Gran Reserva, Rioja 2012
- Bodegas Condado De Haza, Alenza, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2018
- Bodegas Fernando De Castilla, Antique, Fino, Sherry NV
- Bodegas Lan, Culmen, Reserva, Rioja 2019
- Bodegas Loeda, Catro Parroquias Godello, Ribeiro 2023
- Bodegues Sumarroca, Núria Claverol Homenatge Gran Reserva Brut, Cava 2016
- Clos D’agon, Selección Especial, Catalunya 2021
- Harveys, 30 Years, Amontillado, Sherry NV
- Herederos Del Marqués De Riscal, Tapias, Rioja 2021
- Hijos De Alberto Gutierrez, De Alberto Dorado, Rueda NV
- Pago Del Cielo, Celeste, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2019
- Perinet, Vinya Pendents Carinyena, Priorat 2018
- Ramón Bilbao, Lalomba Finca Ladero, Rioja 2018
- Viticultors Costers Del Priorat, Memòries Cal Marcelino, Priorat NV
Switzerland
Turkey
- Kayra, Vintage Öküzgözü, Mid-Eastern Anatolia 2021
- Urla Sarapcilik, Boğazkere, Urla, Aegean Coast Region 2022
- Urla Sarapcilik, Suss, Urla, Aegean Coast Region 2022
United Kingdom
United States
- Audeant Wines, Luminous Hills Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2021
- Trefethen Family Vineyards, Dragon’s Tooth, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, California 2021
