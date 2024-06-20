Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 Best in Show: Top 50 wines

Winners of the 50 coveted Best in Show medals at Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 have been revealed, following publication of the full results of this year’s competition.
From a warehouse brimming with more than 72,000 bottles to four tasting suites hosting the world’s foremost wine experts, assessing more than 18,000 wines, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judging process ascends to its zenith with Best in Show evaluations.
‘The final two days of judging is the best fun of the [DWWA judging] weeks because, basically, we taste all the Platinum medals and we decide what our Top 50 is. In the end, we’re looking at 50 wines that represent the very best of the judging,’ explained DWWA Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW.
Reaching this stage in the judging process is an incredible achievement for any wine.
To get to this level, wines must first go through two rounds of blind tasting and three separate approvals by a regional panel, a Co-Chair, and another panel during Platinum judging, before a fourth tasting and sign-off.
This rigorous process underlines that a wine’s elevation to Best in Show recognises extraordinary quality, exceptional flavour profiles and the ability to stand out amidst a competitive, world-class field.
Neither judges nor producers know which wines have made it into the competition’s Top 50 until the full DWWA results are announced, making the reveal of Best in Show an exhilarating moment for everyone involved.
From renowned classics like vintage Champagne and Port, Mosel Riesling, California Cabernet and Tokaji Aszú, to thrilling Top 50 ‘firsts’, such as Koshu from Japan, Retsina from Greece, Bellone from Lazio, Italy, and Petite Arvine from Switzerland, this year’s Best in Show selection offers an unparalleled guide to exceptional wines from around the world.
We encourage you to seek out these outstanding wines, where available, and get to know the producers behind these award-winning bottles.
DWWA Best in Show: The Top 50 wines of 2024
Argentina
- Finca Flichman, Microterroir Gravel & Stone Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza 2020
- Viña Doña Paula, Altaluvia Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2019
Australia
- Bay of Fires, Pinot Noir, Tasmania 2022
- Chaffey Bros., Evangeline Syrah, Eden Valley, South Australia 2021
- Fermoy, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2020
- Lowestoft, Single Vineyard Jacoben Pinot Noir, Derwent Valley, Tasmania 2022
- Mcguigan, Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia, 2014
- Penny’s Hill, Yeenunga Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2023
- Red Knot by Shingleback, Classified GSM, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2022
- Stella Bella, Luminosa Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia 2022
Chile
France
- Castelnau, Brut, Champagne 2006
- Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut, Champagne 2014
- Château d’Esclans, Les Clans, Côtes de Provence 2022
- Château de Fuissé, Le Clos Monopole, Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Château La Dominique, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2019
- Château Pierre-Bise, Savennières-Roche aux Moines, Loire 2022
- Domaine Berthelemot, Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru, Burgundy 2022
- Domaine de Colonat, Les Charmes, Morgon, Beaujolais 2023
- Domaine de Colonat, Les Grenèriers, Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais 2023
- Gabriel Meffre, Le Roc des Dentelles, Gigondas, Rhône 2022
- Jaffelin, Rully, Burgundy 2022
- Michel Tissot & Fils, Château-Chalon, Jura 2016
Germany
- Dr Loosen, Ürziger Würzgarten Reserve Riesling, Grosses Gewächs, Mosel 2012
- Weingut Korrell, Von den Ersten Lagen, Nahe 2022
Greece
Hungary
Italy
- Broccardo, Bricco San Pietro, Barolo, Piedmont 2020
- Cantina Andriano, Juvelo Passito Gewürztraminer, Alto Adige / Südtirol 2022
- Carpineto, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2018
- Casale del Giglio, Anthium Bellone, Lazio 2023
- Cesari, Bosan, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto 2015
- Monchiero Fratelli, Montanello, Barolo, Piedmont 2020
Japan
New Zealand
Portugal
- Bacalhôa, Superior 20 Anos, Moscatel Roxo de Setúbal 2002
- Kopke, 50 Year Old Tawny, Port NV
- Krohn, Vintage, Port 2017
South Africa
- Delaire Graff Estate, Chardonnay, Banghoek, Stellenbosch 2022
- Tokara, Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2021
Spain
- Alicia I Josep Viticultors, Perer, Priorat 2021
- Alta Alella, Mirgin Exeo Evolució Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava 2004
- Bodegas Frontaura, Aponte Plus Tempranillo, Toro 2018
- Bodegas Montecillo, Viña Monty Graciano, Reserva, Rioja 2016
- Bodegas Tradición, 30 Years, Amontillado, Sherry NV
- Hacienda El Ternero, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2015
- Valduero, Blanco, Reserva, Ribera del Duero 2016