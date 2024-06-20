Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 Best in Show: Top 50 wines

Winners of the 50 coveted Best in Show medals at Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 have been revealed, following publication of the full results of this year’s competition.

From a warehouse brimming with more than 72,000 bottles to four tasting suites hosting the world’s foremost wine experts, assessing more than 18,000 wines, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judging process ascends to its zenith with Best in Show evaluations.

‘The final two days of judging is the best fun of the [DWWA judging] weeks because, basically, we taste all the Platinum medals and we decide what our Top 50 is. In the end, we’re looking at 50 wines that represent the very best of the judging,’ explained DWWA Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW.

Reaching this stage in the judging process is an incredible achievement for any wine.

To get to this level, wines must first go through two rounds of blind tasting and three separate approvals by a regional panel, a Co-Chair, and another panel during Platinum judging, before a fourth tasting and sign-off.

This rigorous process underlines that a wine’s elevation to Best in Show recognises extraordinary quality, exceptional flavour profiles and the ability to stand out amidst a competitive, world-class field.

Neither judges nor producers know which wines have made it into the competition’s Top 50 until the full DWWA results are announced, making the reveal of Best in Show an exhilarating moment for everyone involved.

From renowned classics like vintage Champagne and Port, Mosel Riesling, California Cabernet and Tokaji Aszú, to thrilling Top 50 ‘firsts’, such as Koshu from Japan, Retsina from Greece, Bellone from Lazio, Italy, and Petite Arvine from Switzerland, this year’s Best in Show selection offers an unparalleled guide to exceptional wines from around the world.

We encourage you to seek out these outstanding wines, where available, and get to know the producers behind these award-winning bottles.

DWWA Best in Show: The Top 50 wines of 2024

Argentina

Australia

Chile

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Japan

New Zealand

Portugal

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

