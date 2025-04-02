Discovering Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol: Wines with elegance and diversity

Nestled in the dramatic landscapes of northeastern Italy, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol is a region where winemaking is as deeply rooted as the towering Dolomites themselves. This region is known for its pristine mountain air, varied terroirs, a blend of Italian and Germanic influences, and elegance and precision in its wines.

It’s uniquely split into two distinct identities: Trentino, with its Italian heritage and renown for sparkling Trento DOC; and Alto Adige/Südtirol, where Germanic traditions shine through in vibrant whites and expressive reds.

While its reputation has often been linked to fresh, mineral-driven whites and structured reds, the region is stepping into the limelight with a stunning selection of wines that showcase its boundless potential.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2024 competition results last year highlighted this region’s consistent excellence, with an impressive Best in Show, six Platinum, 15 Gold and 101 Silver medals in all – a selection of which we show here.

These accolades highlight not only the diversity of varieties thriving in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, but also the region’s winemaking of finesse and character.

Michael Garner, DWWA Regional Chair for Northern Italy noted: ‘The excellence of the region’s white wines is well established, but the resurgence of its reds should come as no surprise: they dominated production prior to the 1980s.’

At the pinnacle of this excellence in 2024 was Cantina Andrian’s sweet passito Gewürztraminer (see below), awarded Best in Show. A nod to the grape’s origins in Alto Adige, this is a wine of exquisite purity.

Best in Show

Cantina Andrian, Juvelo Gewürztraminer Passito 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

POA £ Astrum Wine Cellars, Sociovino

We tend to associate Gewürztraminer with Alsace, but its name actually signifies ‘the spicy one from Tramin’. More fruity (fresh peach, nectarine, apricot) than many of its French vendange tardive or sélection de grains nobles peers, this is relatively low in acidity but lusciously rich in sugars – a fruit-tart-in-a-glass, dusted with the finest sugar spice you could imagine. The texture overall is lighter than many sweet Alsace examples, which tend to have richer tannin profiles. It’s the prettiest of dessert wines, and perfect for afternoon tea. Alcohol 11%

Whites

Pinot Bianco

Nals Margreid, Sirmian 2022



Platinum, 97 points

£36.50 NY Wines

Enthralling grapefruit, fresh cut grass and floral aromas abound with a twist of pepper freshness clinging rapturously to the lively acidity. Plump and viscous with a lavish lemony fluidity that trickles towards the end. Superb. Alc 14.5%

Cantina Terlano, Rarity 2011



Gold, 95 points

£225.50 Falcon Vintners, Harrogate Wines, Hedonism, Sociovino

Exuding impeccable maturity and laden with plump nectarine, peach, melon and yellow blossom. Toasty generosity and enlivening mineral undertones. Ample, rich and very long. Alc 14%

Sauvignon Blanc

Kornell, Oberberg 2021



Silver, 94 points

kornell.it

Aromatic nose of cut grass, gooseberry and lychee, followed by a palate of mandarin, grapefruit and mango. Alc 13.5%

Sylvaner

Abbazia di Novacella, Praepositus, Isarco 2022



Gold, 95 points

kloster-neustift.it

Remarkably expressive floral aromas and notes of green tea, grapefruit and pear infuse nicely into the plush texture and stony, mineral acidity. Long and memorable. Alc 14%

White blends

Cantina Terlano, Terlaner Primo Grande Cuvée 2021



Platinum, 97 points

£254 Berry Bros & Rudd, Field & Fawcett, Harrogate Wines, Sociovino

Mango, pineapple and melon, with grassy, floral undertones. Poised and elegant, with impressive mineral structure and citrus acidity. Rich, refreshing and amazingly long. Alc 14%

Kurtatsch, Amos 2022



Gold, 96 points

kellerei-kurtatsch.it

White stone fruit, ripe melon and mango fruits with a surge of grassy herbals. Incredibly juicy, with a touch of minty grip on the finish. Alc 14%

Cantina Tramin, Stoan 2022



Gold, 95 points

£26.99-£34.95 All About Wine, Harrogate Wines, Hic, Valvona & Crolla, Vinvm, Wadebridge Wines, Wine Poole, Winesquare

Very buzzy and bright, with myriad grassy herbals, apples and lemons. Brilliantly fresh and alluring with a chalky mineral core and bracing acidity. Distinctive and joyous. Alc 14.5%

St Michael-Eppan, Appius 2019



Gold, 95 points

£135-£161.61 Dexter & Jones, Eurowines

A panorama of flavour: melon, orchard fruit and ripe citrus enhance by a lick of mint and dried herbs. Scrumptiously creamy, unctuous and complex. Alc 14%

Weingut Niklas, DJJ Weiss Riserva 2021



Silver, 94 points

niklaserhof.it

Opulent, tropical nose of pineapple, mango and toast, followed by sleek oak, spice and a lovely minerality on the palate. Alc 14.5%

Reds

Pinot Noir

Englar, Baltasius Riserva 2020



Gold, 96 points

englar.it

Awash with red berries and attractive florals that perch decadently upon a nutty, vanilla oak structure, with a crunch of chalky tannin and a spicy finish. Alc 13.5%

Peter Zemmer, Vigna Kofl Riserva 2021



Gold, 96 points

£38 Wine-Boutique

Copious amounts of raspberry, strawberry and plum fruit alongside fragrant anise and liquorice spice. Remarkably plush with velvety tannins and a charming, fruit-laden acidity. Alc 13.5%

Alois Lageder, Krafuss, Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2022



Silver

£48.15-£51 Bibendum Wine, The Fine Wine Co, Vinvm

Inviting and aromatic, with fragrance of vibrant red fruit, violet and spice, then a palate of cranberry, wild strawberry and sweet spice. Alc 12.5%

Teroldego

Cavit, Terrazze della Luna, Teroldego Rotaliano 2022



Value Gold, 95 points

£9-£9.99 All About Wine, Dunstable Wines, Kwoff, ND John

Classic style exuding scrumptious red berries, plums and inky spice with a cleansing sour-cherry note. Crunchy fresh with smooth tannins and a mouthwatering finish. Alc 12.5%

