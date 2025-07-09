Wines born of fire: DWWA 2025 winning volcanic whites

There’s something fascinating about volcanic wines – those grown in soils shaped by lava, ash and ancient eruptions. These soils are not only rich in minerals but also force vines to dig deep, resulting in grapes of rare intensity and resilience.

From the rugged slopes of Mt Etna in Sicily to the sun-bleached terraces of Santorini and the windswept islands of the Canaries, volcanic terroirs can create wines that possess a distinct energy: crisp, mineral-driven and deeply expressive.

Prized for their purity and texture, volcanic wines have long captivated winemakers and wine lovers alike. But it’s their combination of unforced complexity and food-friendly freshness that makes them especially appealing for summer.

As this first selection of results from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2025 reveals, volcanic whites have put in a particularly strong performance this year, offering everything from the compact power of Assyrtiko to the vibrant aromatics of Vermentino and the lifted stone-fruit clarity of Carricante.

Whether from Greece, Italy or Spain’s island outposts, these wines offer more than just refreshment – they offer a taste of the elemental.

Greece

Anhydrous, Santorini, Aegean Islands, Greece 2019



Best in Show, 97 points

anhydrouswinery.com

Of the seven Best in Show wines sourced from Greece in previous editions of DWWA, five have hailed from Santorini. This year, though, for the first time, the accolade has gone to a dry wine that’s more than four years old. Is Santorini Assyrtiko a white that improves in bottle? The five years or more that this Assyrtiko blend (with a seasoning of Aidani and Athiri) has seen has resulted in a wine with aromas that immediately seem to take you to an elemental place of light and stone. It’s remarkable how a wine that makes so few aromatic allusions can nonetheless command the attention as those from Santorini invariably do. On the palate, it’s rich yet dry, almost sinewy, thick-textured, and once again elemental, though perhaps there is now a little green olive and oil of lemon to tell another story. As ever, unique. Alcohol 13%

Anhydrous, Icon 2023



Platinum, 97 points

£74.99 Hic, Shelved Wine

Remarkably fresh citrus breezes across the nose and interlaces with the gorgeous salty, seashell character born of the island’s volcanic soil. Unmistakably Santorini – a wine that truly lives up to its name. Alc 14%

Santo Wines, Grande Reserve Assyrtiko 2022



Platinum, 97 points

£47.53 Epinoia

A gastronomic style with a lovely breadth and creamy viscosity – judicious oak use engages harmoniously with the attractive floral lift and sparky lime acidity. Long and abiding, with a vibrant mineral finish. Alc 14%

Sigalas, Santorini Assyrtiko 2023



Gold, 95 points

£35.80-£44 Hedonism, Millésima, The Great Wine Co, Vinvm

Classic compact Assyrtiko, bustling with aromatics of spring flowers, thyme and rosemary, infusing the sea spray mineral backbone and textured bite of acidity. Very long. Alc 14%

Venetsanos, Saint John Amphora 2022



Silver, 92 points

venetsanoswinery.com

Fresh, floral and fruity with apricot and peach notes alongside a hint of graphite. Elegant and vibrant, with a soft finish. Alc 13.5%

Italy

Sardinia

Siddùra, Maìa, Vermentino di Gallura Superiore 2023



Platinum, 97 points

siddura.com

Beguiling granitic austerity meets sumptuous yellow stone fruit with a sultry citrus backing. Richly textured thanks to enhancing layers of creamy oak that melt into a beam of acidity as it surges towards the finish. Alc 13.5%

Capichera, Vermentino, Isola dei Nuraghi 2023



Gold, 96 points

capichera.it

Nectarine, white peach and melon aromas are uplifted by a bloom of spring blossom and Mediterranean herbs, all framed by an elegant mineral complexity. Alc 14%

Sicily

Feudo Cavaliere, Contrada Cavaliere, Etna 2020



Gold, 96 points

feudocavaliere.it

An energetic drive of white floral characters and orange zest folds into the nose and palate, chiselled by the flinty structure and zip of lime-citrus acidity. Alc 13%

Generazione Alessandro, Trainara, Etna 2023



Gold, 96 points

generazionealessandro.it

An intrigue of flinty, herbaceous aromas bathed in lavish stone fruit and baked citrus, bisected and underpinned by a vivid mineral nerve. Long and strident. Alc 13%

Tornatore, Pietrarizzo, Etna 2022



Gold, 95 points

US$35 Shoppers Vineyard

Deeply expressive preserved lemon and apple blossom aromas garnish the nose, then an amazing concentration of chalky, volcanic minerals sweeps over the textured, super-fresh palate. Alc 13%

Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano, Etna 2022



Silver, 93 points

£36.99-£38.35 Alexander Hadleigh, Carruthers & Kent, US$42 Saratoga Wine Exchange, Wine.com

Dried lemon peel and grapefruit aromas followed by a waxy texture on the palate, with an electric mineral sparkle that builds towards the finish. Alc 12.5%

Neri, Contrada Arrigo 2022



Silver, 92 points

neriagricola.com

Delicate white flower and baked citrus characters linger around a precise, mineral core with a savoury acidity and peach-infused finish. Alc 12.5%

Pietradolce, Archineri 2023



Silver, 92 points

£49.45 Armit, Baglio, Hedonism, Hic, Nickolls & Perks, Uncorked

A buoyant complexity of hazelnut and stone fruit speckled with fresh herbs, lifted by juicy acidity and a vibrant mineral structure. Alc 13%

Spain, Canary Islands

El Grifo, Edición Unica Lías Malvasía Volcánica, Lanzarote 2018



Silver, 91 points

elgrifo.com

Dried florals, peaches and greengages flirt with savoury herbal notes and rounded oak while engaging with the volcanic grip of acidity. Alc 13%

Piedra Fluida, Los Frontones Listán Blanco, Tenerife 2021



Silver, 91 points

£32 WoodWinters

Bright golden. Delicious apples, apricots and papaya provide substance to the creamy texture, offset by a lemon, mineral limpidity. Delightful. Alc 13.2%

