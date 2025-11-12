{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NDU1MzA5OGU5NDgyZDMzYWZmMGJmNWFjNTE0NWZjZjI0Zjk5MjIzYTI0NGRiODkyNmEyNzdiMTYyM2JjY2Y2MQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

What do you know about Willamette Valley? A Pinot Noir lover’s quiz

Test your knowledge of Oregon's Willamette Valley, a heartland for superb Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines, with this short multiple-choice quiz.
Decanter Staff

How much do you know about Oregon’s Willamette Valley and its origins as a famous growing region for superb Pinot Noir wines, as well as top Chardonnay?

Scroll down to test your level with our short Willamette Valley quiz, featuring five multiple-choice questions created by Decanter’s North America editor, Clive Pursehouse.

Decanter Premium subscribers can also read Pursehouse’s new, in-depth review of the Willamette Valley 2023 vintage, covering both Pinot Noir and also the best Chardonnay wines to look out for.

