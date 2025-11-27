Guess the vintage: Bordeaux fine wine history quiz

Bordeaux’s illustrious fine wine history cannot be fully encapsulated in a simple 10-question quiz, of course, but we’ve chosen a few key dates relating to top châteaux down through several centuries.

From famous vintages to transformative moments, can you decode the year based on the clues provided?

Each question offers six attempts to guess the year or vintage described.

How it works

Type in your guess and press ‘Enter’.

Green = right number, right place.

Orange = right number, wrong place.

Grey = this number doesn’t feature.

Take our Bordeaux fine wine history quiz

