{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YjkzYTgyZTc3Y2U3NjIwYzE0M2FlMDhiNjhhZDQ4ZTdhMTBkZmE0NWM0ZWFkNWY5OGVlZWYxOGFiZDA5NTI5Yg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Guess the vintage: Bordeaux fine wine history quiz

Can you decipher the year corresponding to these moments in Bordeaux's fine wine history? Test your knowledge with our new quiz.
Chris Mercer Chris Mercer

Bordeaux’s illustrious fine wine history cannot be fully encapsulated in a simple 10-question quiz, of course, but we’ve chosen a few key dates relating to top châteaux down through several centuries.

From famous vintages to transformative moments, can you decode the year based on the clues provided?

Each question offers six attempts to guess the year or vintage described.

How it works

  • Type in your guess and press ‘Enter’.
  • Green = right number, right place.
  • Orange = right number, wrong place.
  • Grey = this number doesn’t feature.

Take our Bordeaux fine wine history quiz

Related articles

Collector’s Guide: Left Bank Bordeaux

Bordeaux: Building the future

Médoc grand cru classé 2016: Panel tasting results

Latest Wine News