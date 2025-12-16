{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YzUxMTE4MmZhZTljZjhhZjZlZDJmMjU2OWJiOGU5Y2ZiOGU3OTVhNmRjNzg5NzFkMWI3Y2ZhMjBhNTFmY2NkNQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
Wine labels quiz: Test your skills with these 10 questions
Chris Mercer
We’ve updated Decanter.com’s wine labels quiz as a fun way to test your knowledge.
These 10 multiple-choice questions span a range of topics around the theme of decoding wine labels, from key terms to some famous names. How many right answers can you get?
