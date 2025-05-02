Distilled: Sazerac Barrel Select comes to the UK

Bourbon lovers in the UK can now get their hands on exclusive single barrels, as Sazerac Company has expanded its Sazerac Barrel Select (SBS) programme outside the US for the first time. SBS is a membership-based initiative that invites individuals and small groups to choose and purchase their own single barrel of whiskey. A number of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrels have been reserved for the UK, in addition to the existing allocation for the US, where 170,000 people are signed up. Barrels will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 12pm on 11 June. Buyers can either travel to the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky to select their barrel and enjoy a private tour and tasting (with seven guests), or choose their barrel via samples at the Buffalo Trace Distillery London’s private tasting room. Cost varies depending on the price per bottle and the yield; a barrel typically yields about 250 bottles at an average price of £34 per bottle, for a total cost of £8,500.

Buffalo Trace Distillery London is also offering a bespoke tasting experience with three single-barrel bourbons; guests can take home one personalised bottle of their favourite (£60 per person). ‘We are thrilled to introduce the Sazerac Barrel Select programme to the UK, offering a special opportunity to engage with one of our most requested programmes, which has captivated fans in the US for years,’ said Diego Bianchi, general manager of SBS at Sazerac. ‘The UK has an incredibly discerning appreciation for quality whiskey and we hope that they will be just as excited as we are to share in this experience.’

Spirited words ‘The whole world is three drinks behind. If everyone in the world would take three drinks, we would have no trouble’ Humphrey Bogart

Meet the bartender

Manon Kapfer

Avra, Athens

How did you get into drinks?

‘I grew up in Strasbourg, France, surrounded by food and hospitality. My dad ran a traditional bistro, so I was fascinated by how flavours could tell a story and bring people together. That passion led me to study hospitality and bartending. I moved to London, working at some incredible bars, such as Bar Termini, The Zetter Townhouse and The Connaught Bar. Then, in 2022, I joined Avra at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens as bar manager.’

What’s your style?

‘For me, cocktails are more than just drinks – they’re experiences. I like to seek out inspiration from nature and seasonality, as well as the way perfumers build aromas. I like to explore ingredients fully, using everything from root to leaf, peel to seed. I want to ensure that every cocktail tells a story about where it comes from.’

What’s new at Avra?

‘We recently launched the third iteration of our cocktail menu, SOS [Seasonal-Original-Sustainable]. Each year, we pick four locally sourced ingredients native to the Greek landscape and curate our drinks around them. The drinks evolve as the seasons change, starting with spring through to winter. This year we’re exploring orange, pine, pear and dairy, with the spring menu highlighting the verdant, refreshing notes of these ingredients.’

Interview by Clinton Caywood

