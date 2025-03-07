Distilled: The launch of Cox’s Original

Spice it up

Gavin and Kate Cox are big fans of the Bloody Mary, but became frustrated with the inconsistency of how their favourite cocktail was mixed and served at bars and restaurants, and even when drinking with friends at home. Cox’s Original was born of that frustration. Launched in 2010, the award-winning spicer is a blend of 15 spices, herbs and natural flavourings, including tamarind, horseradish and ginger. ‘I began the recipe using ingredients in my kitchen cupboard,’ explains Gavin. ‘Through trial and error – and 20 different blends – I finally got to the basic recipe and the right mix of chillies, celery salt, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.’

Now the duo have launched the Cox’s Original Bloody Mary Mixer Kit. Containing a bottle of Cox’s Original, Folkington’s Pressed Tomato Juice, 50ml Absolut vodka and two snack packs from Serious Pig, it’s all you need to create a perfect Mary moment. Add 50ml vodka to an ice-filled highball glass, top with tomato juice and add one teaspoon of spicer. £25 Cox’s Original

Spirited words ‘Alcohol is the anaesthesia by which we endure the operation of life’ George Bernard Shaw

What to drink now… Nashi Highball

Kiko, New York City

Created by Chris Lemperle, beverage consultant at Hudson Square-based Kiko, the Nashi Highball is a crowd-pleasing drink that falls somewhere between a Japanese-style Highball and the classic Stone Fence (a combination of American whiskey and cider). ‘This cocktail is versatile enough for any occasion and is a refreshing choice for fall and winter – perfect with a meal or for a night out. By keeping the base spirit as the focal point, I aimed to accentuate the whiskey (Suntory Toki, £31.89-£46/70cl Widely available) with the delicate profiles of pear and ginger,’ says Lemperle. He notes that the pear cider (Eric Bordelet Poiré Authentique 2022, £13.95-£15/75cl Buon Vino, The Good Wine Shop) creates a dynamic layering of orchard fruit and minerality. ‘The subtle notes of ginger add spice and acidity without overwhelming the palate. Manzanilla Sherry provides length and ties everything together.’

Ingredients: 35ml Suntory Toki whisky, 15ml manzanilla Sherry, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml ginger beer. Top with (roughly) 75ml pear cider

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Pear slice

Method: Add all ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice. Top with pear cider.

