Distilled: A new range of cocktail seasonings from Mr Lyan

Sri Lanka in the mix

Award-winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, has launched an innovative range of cocktail seasonings that pay homage to his Sri Lankan heritage. He has joined forces with Amal de Silva Wijeyeratne, MD of Sri Lanka’s oldest distillery Rockland Distilleries, and Dilhan Fernando, CEO of Sri Lankan tea producer Dilmah, to create Three Families (Alc 40%).

Similar to cocktail bitters, these botanical blends can be used to add a twist to classic cocktails, in a simple serve with soda and ice or even as a cooking ingredient. The five flavours – Verdant Sinhaya, Amethyst Punch, Pettah Market, Ceylon Sour and Sunset Pekoe – are ‘channelling the exoticism of Sri Lanka’, explained Chetiyawardana at the launch.

The cocktail seasonings are made with ingredients including rambutan, tamarind, mangosteen and lemongrass, and a base of arrack spirit and exotic teas. Try Verdant Sinhaya, with flavours of preserved mandarin, wildflower honey and lemongrass, to add a bright lift to your Martini. Or mix a Sunset Margarita with 40ml tequila, 20ml orange liqueur, 5ml Sunset Pekoe, 5ml honey and 20ml fresh lime juice. £15.40/50ml Delli

What to drink now… Virgin Mango Margarita

Milk Beach, London

Created by Elliot Milne, founder of Australian restaurant Milk Beach in London, this is a perfect cocktail for Dry January. It also adds a splash of southern hemisphere summer to winter. Milne says: ‘Nothing reminds me of summer back home in Sydney more than a delicious, juicy mango. This cocktail celebrates this brilliant fruit, and also gives a nod to the spicy southeast Asian flavours that inspire many dishes on our menu. Its sweet and gently spicy flavour means it’s a fun drink that works at the start or end of the meal. Our non-alcoholic version uses a blend of Ceder’s Classic (£14.90/50cl Amathus Drinks) and Smiling Wolf Functional Aperitivo (£27 Amathus Drinks) for depth and an energy kick. A drink inspired by Aussie summer that will get the blood flowing without the booze.’

Ingredients: 35ml Ceder’s Classic, 10ml Smiling Wolf Functional Aperitivo, 25ml fresh lime juice, 15ml Monin Mango syrup, 15ml mango puree

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel and a dried chilli

Method: Add all of the ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until your hands are cold. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish.

