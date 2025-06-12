{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ODczZDRmMThhN2ZlNDE1YzU0NDZjMWQxOWNlYmQyNjBmZWExNmUxMzlhYjI3ZmNjMDI3ZjY2YWIyNWYyYmE5MQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2025

Photo highlights from the fourth edition of DFWE NYC, which took place on Saturday 7 June.
Laura Timms Laura Timms

Last Saturday, over 500 wine enthusiasts gathered high above the rain-soaked Manhattan skyline for the fourth annual New York Fine Wine Encounter at Manhatta. Set 60 stories up, the event brought a moody spring ambiance to an unforgettable day of rare pours, world-class masterclasses and an exceptional tasting experience.

Thanks to photographers Alfonso Lonzano and Mark Reinertson and video team Future Studios.

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, San Pellegrino and Rioja DOCa.

Manhattan made moody by spring rains making the DFWE the perfect place to be.

A centenary in style: the Rioja bar offered guests a taste of the region’s finest, set against sweeping views high above Manhattan.

In celebration of Rioja DOCa’s 100th anniversary, guests explored an entire room dedicated to the region.

The sound of corks popping as the day began, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration of fine wine.

The stunning masterclass room all set for the first masterclass of the day – a special retrospective on aged Veuve Clicquot.

Winemaker and director of R&D at Veuve Clicquot, Gaëlle Goossens, and Decanter’s Natalie Earl led the tasting of seven different vintages.

A Decanter Encounter – never without sparkling glasses by Riedel.

A firm favourite with our Grand Tasting guests – Château d’Esclans pouring a double magnum of Garrus 2019.

Extensive offerings from the Decanter World Wine Awards winners – Gold, Platinum and Best-in Show.

Guests sharing a moment to take in the breathtaking views of the NY skyline.

One of our first VIP Editor’s Lunches was hosted by Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi, featuring exclusive pours from Clos du Val and Outpost Winery for a select group of guests.

A delicious buffet lunch was served for guests in the Manhatta dining room.

The lunch was accompanied with a selection of complimentary wine from Rioja DOCa, including Hacienda López de Haro.

Italian sparkling wine producer, Ferrari Trento pouring its 97 point scoring Riserva Lunelli 2015.

Guests found plenty to be excited about at the Grand Tasting.

Biondi-Santi’s director of winemaking, Federico Radi, and Decanter’s Tina Gellie led guests through some very special bottles of this Brunello icon.

Guests were offered real treats in the Biondi-Santi masterclass, including their Riserva Brunellos from 1988 and 1975.

Château Saint-Pierre brought magnums of its 2005 for the guests to enjoy.

San Pellegrino providing the guests refreshments in between tastings.

The final masterclass of the day celebrated Rioja DOCa with Master Sommelier Jonathan Eicholz and Decanter’s Ines Salpico.

Todd French of Wine Berserkers was blown away by a tasting of Remírez de Ganuza, calling it a standout moment of the day.

And that's a wrap! Counting the days to the DFWE 2026.

