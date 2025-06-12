Photo highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC 2025

Last Saturday, over 500 wine enthusiasts gathered high above the rain-soaked Manhattan skyline for the fourth annual New York Fine Wine Encounter at Manhatta. Set 60 stories up, the event brought a moody spring ambiance to an unforgettable day of rare pours, world-class masterclasses and an exceptional tasting experience.

Scroll down to see photo highlights from DFWE NYC 2025.

Thanks to photographers Alfonso Lonzano and Mark Reinertson and video team Future Studios.

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel, San Pellegrino and Rioja DOCa.