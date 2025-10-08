Luxury Napa Valley Cabernet estate sold for almost $13.5m

Set against rolling hills with views of Mt St. Helena, a luxurious Napa Valley estate near to downtown Calistoga that includes almost 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards has recently found a buyer after being listed at $13.475m (£10.04m).

Lying on site of a former school, the sprawling 18.6-hectare estate (46 acres) features vines that gently slope down to a natural, spring-fed lake.

It also features heritage oak trees and an outdoor swimming pool, plus several buildings ranging from a main residence to a poolside cottage and bell tower, showed a listing by Arthur Goodrich, of Sotheby’s International Realty.

A wine cellar underneath the main house is capable of storing at least 5,000 bottles, and has a ‘tasting nook’, according to the listing.

News of the recent sale constitutes the most expensive residential property deal in this part of California wine country since 2023, according to Mansion Global. The estate was previously listed at $18.5m a few years ago, and at $14.95m earlier this year.

A report by San Francisco Standard linked the purchase to a company managed by philanthropist Lyna Lam, wife of crypto billionaire and leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur Chris Larsen.

Listing agent Goodrich told Decanter it was his policy not to comment on the identity of buyers or sellers, however.

Of the luxury vineyard market in Napa Valley, he said, ‘It is definitely an ideal time to be buyer in wine country and while the wine industry may be experiencing a slowdown, these events are typically cyclical in nature.’

It wasn’t clear how involved the new owners wished to get in the vineyard operation, if at all, but the listing noted that the estate is eligible for a micro-winery permit.

Its Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards are split into four distinct sites and collectively produce 1,200-plus cases annually.

Highly regarded winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown is in charge of producing wine from the estate’s harvest, with vineyards managed by Hardin-Clark, and the listing said this has resulted in a growing wine club.

Alongside the underground cellar space in the main residence, there is a library wine collection going back to the property’s first vintage in 2002.

