Rarely seen Napa Valley wine ranch on sale for $100m

A picturesque ranch estate with vineyards and sprawling across 809 hectares in this famous part of Northern California wine country has been listed for sale at $100m (£82m).
Pitched as a hidden gem of Napa Valley, the historic Glendale Ranch estate near to St. Helena has been listed for sale after being in the same family since 1938. 

Buyers will need deep pockets to meet the asking price of $100m, yet the estate offers 809 contiguous hectares (2,000 acres) of land in the heart of Napa wine country.

Glendale Ranch

Vineyards on the Glendale Ranch estate. Photo credit: Tim Carl. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

It’s also home to a commercial vineyard operation. There are 16.2 hectares (40 acres) of vines, plus potential for further planting, said listing agent Erin Lail, of Coldwell Banker.

Lail, who is also part of the fifth generation of a Napa winemaking family, told Decanter the Glendale Ranch property was a true rarity in the region. 

Glendale Ranch, Credit Utkan Kokaturk

Photo credit: Utkan Kokaturk. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

‘Long ago, these types of properties were more common, but over the last century [they] have been broken up and sold off for various reasons,’ Lail said.

‘Nothing remotely close to this is available, or will be to the best of my knowledge, again in Napa Valley.’

A range of prospective buyers have shown interest so far, Lail said, including developers, conservationists and ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking a family residence or interested in the winery potential.

Glendale Ranch

Wine harvest at Glendale. Photo credit: Margaret Nissen. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

Cabernet Sauvignon accounts for more than half of the current vineyard area, with Malbec, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah and Merlot also planted.  

A fallow field spanning 25 acres can be planted to vines, and around 790 acres of land with a gradient of less than 30% run from the St. Helena American Viticultural Area (AVA) to the Howell Mountain AVA, said Lail. 

Glendale’s winemaking legacy stretches back to a buoyant era for Napa Valley vineyards in the late 19th century.

Glendale Ranch

Inside the White House main residence. Photo credit: Sasha Moravec. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

Today, there are four residences, including the six-bedroom ‘White House’ constructed in the 1880s at the centre of the ranch. 

Alongside vineyards and winemaking, potential activities range from fishing and stargazing to horse riding, swimming and dirt biking, said the listing. A vegetable and herb garden is also inhabited by chickens, which roam the area and lay eggs.

Glendale Ranch

Photo credit: Tim Carl. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

Current owners Lindsey Wiseman and Andrew Green said they have roots in Colorado and England, and plan to spend more time in those places following the sale.

Wiseman said they have been intimately involved with the vineyards and winemaking since arriving at Glendale full-time in 2014.

The couple’s children have also spent lots of time in the vineyards, keen to help the team prune and harvest from a young age, she said.

Glendale Ranch

Photo credit: Tim Carl. Supplied courtesy of Erin Lail.

Part of the vineyard estate’s beauty is its biodiversity, from rolling oak woodlands to blue herons, owls and raptors, she added.

‘My family and our dedicated vineyard manager, Cio Perez, have always believed that a healthy and dynamic ecosystem touched by the hands of dedicated, caring and empowered people makes for delicious wine.’

Green said, ‘Here at Glendale we are proud to grow fruit that has gone into some of Napa’s finest wines.’ He described the estate as ‘a place of great beauty, a living landscape where seasons unfold and life moves at a slower pace’.

