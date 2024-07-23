Luxury Sonoma Chardonnay property on sale at $15m

California wine country may be on the doorstep, but this luxury property on the edge of Sonoma also comes with its own 1.6 hectares (four acres) of Chardonnay vines.

That could be tempting for anyone wanting to get hands-on with this famous white grape variety, although the newly listed estate is also very much at the higher end of the market.

It has an asking price of $15m (£11.56m), according to the listing by Holly Barker Lee, of Sotheby’s International Realty’s ‘Wine Country’ Sonoma Brokerage.

An outdoor pool adorns the space next to the main residence, and nearby sun loungers offer one of several seating options in the estate’s surroundings.

There is also a covered stone terrace featuring a fire and television screen, as well as a separate firepit and a party barn on the grounds of the property – which spreads across 4.9 hectares of land (12.25 acres).

A bocce ball court and gym area are available, too, perhaps to help owners maintain a balanced lifestyle as they explore the region’s food and wine culture.

It’s located a short drive from Sonoma Plaza, putting it within reach of several winery tasting rooms and restaurants.

Alongside its Chardonnay vines, the estate boasts a link to Sonoma’s vinous heritage – having once been the property of the Sangiacomo wine-making family, which farmed pears before switching over to grapes, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

While the four-bedroom main residence was built in 2012, a renovated two-bed farmhouse on the estate dates back to the late 19th century and the estate was once part of the larger Palmer Wedekind Ranch, Sotheby’s said.

Prices for single family homes in Sonoma County have been under some pressure recently, suggested June 2024 figures from the California Association of Realtors.

Its data showed the median price for a single family home in Sonoma County was $835,000, down 5.2% versus the previous month and down 1.8% year-on-year – albeit property sales in June increased 2.2% month-on-month.

Related articles