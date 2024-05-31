Luxury Napa Cabernet estate listed for sale at $28.5m

This ‘resort-like’ Napa Valley estate in Yountville was recently listed for sale and comes with around 5,000 Cabernet Sauvignon vines spanning 0.8 hectares (1.9 acres).

Its open-plan, modern lounge area blends into the sprawling garden space that includes an outdoor swimming pool, palm trees and views onto vineyards.

It was described as a ‘wine lover’s dream’ by listing agent Ginger Martin, of Sotheby’s International Realty’s St. Helena Brokerage.

With an asking price of $28.5m, however, it’s at the very top-end of the luxury vineyard property market in California wine country.

Named ‘Palazzo Paradiso’, it is offered as a ‘turnkey’ estate that is ready for residents to move straight in, said the listing, adding there is a home cinema space with a 135-inch screen.

While size of the estate’s vineyard is relatively small, it could nevertheless offer prospective buyers an opportunity to learn more about one of Napa Valley’s signature grape varieties.

There are several nearby vineyards, and temperature-controlled wine storage has been installed to help keep bottles in good condition until they are uncorked.

An outdoor kitchen and pizza oven give plenty of scope for al fresco dining on long summer evenings, while Yountville and nearby Napa cboast plenty of options for eating out.

Chef Thomas Keller’s famous three-star restaurant The French Laundry lies in Yountville itself, or there’s always Keller’s Bouchon Bakery, too. Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa is around 20 minutes by car from Yountville.

Residents can also get active by on the tennis court and bocce ball court, or the putting green for a less energetic workout.

There is also a pool house with sauna, gym and steam shower on the two-hectare property (5 acres), which is listed as a ‘single family home’ and comes with seven bedrooms, plus seven full bathrooms and two ‘partial’ bathrooms.

According to California Association of Realtors, the median sale price of ‘single family homes’ in Napa County was $950,000 in April 2024, up 8% month-on-month and an increase of 16.6% versus April 2023.

