Sonoma wine country property with Syrah vines listed at $9.4m

This recently listed Sonoma wine country property offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape thanks to its wrap-around porch.

It also comes with a 0.8-hectare (two acres) Syrah vineyard, according to the listing by Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sonoma brokerage, adding that the estate offers the ‘epitome of wine country living’.

Its Syrah vines could make an interesting hobby project for a prospective buyer, although an asking price of $9.4m (£7.5m) does also put this estate firmly at the luxury end of the market.

Located just outside Sonoma itself, at 19100 Old Winery Road, the property also has no shortage of wine tasting and dining options on the doorstep – as well as opportunities to stock up for the cellar.

Originally built in 1925, the estate blends modern interiors with nods to its history, according to the listing agent, adding the current seller is Glenn Hickerson, who had a prolific career in aeronautics sales.

Extensive grounds include space for an outdoor pool and hot tub, as well as plenty of seating options to enjoy a sunset glass of wine.

There is also a bocce ball court and an old water tower that has been converted into an office space and artist’s studio.

A ‘party barn’, meanwhile, can be used for celebrations and gatherings, the listing stated, adding that the 1.7-hectare (4.29 acres) estate includes two guest cottages alongside the main residence.

The five-bedroom property is listed as a single family home. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a single family home in Sonoma in February 2024 was $826,500, based on properties that have sold.

That’s down slightly from $829,900 in the previous month, but up by 6.7% versus February 2023.

