Luxury Napa home with ‘hobby vineyard’ on sale for $9.95m

An open-plan living space blends into an outdoor terrace with a swimming pool area and vineyard views at this luxurious Napa home recently listed for sale.

There is also a ‘small hobby vineyard’ featuring 100 Cabernet Sauvignon vines, according to listing agent Ginger Martin, of Sotheby’s International Realty’s St. Helena brokerage.

Prospective buyers have been set an asking price of $9.95m (£7.8m).

Built in 2022, the 6,000-square-foot property includes a main residence and a guest house, encompassing five bedrooms, a home theatre, spa area with a hot tub and space for home-working.

An outdoor kitchen and bar form part of the large outdoor terrace on the one-acre (0.4-hectare) site.

There isn’t an official definition of what constitutes a hobby vineyard, but some estate agents have used the term to denote properties where the grape-growing or wine operations don’t generally need to turn a profit.

Anyone looking to perfect their grape-growing skills on the Cabernet Sauvignon vines at this Napa home is unlikely to be short of nearby inspiration – given the grape variety’s notoriety in wider Napa Valley vineyard region.

Alternatively, the property’s location appears to offer plenty of options for wine and food lovers, whether that’s tasting room visits or opportunities to find a bottle for enjoying on the terrace during long summer evenings.

Situated at 1170 Darms Lane, off Highway 29, the home has several wineries within in a short distance.

Famous three-Michelin-star restaurant The French Laundry, based in Yountville, can be reached in just under 10 minutes by car, shows Google Maps data. Downtown Napa is a similar distance in the opposite direction.

The property is one of the latest luxury homes to come up for sale in Napa wine country.

In January, a residence with space to plant vineyards on Wappo Hill in the Stags Leap District was listed for sale for the first time, at $12.5m.

Single-family homes in Napa County sold for a median price of $989,500 in January 2024, up by 25% versus January 2023 and 7% higher than December 2023, according to the California Association of Realtors.

