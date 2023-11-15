Greek island villa with vineyard on sale for €3.5m

That dream of giving it all up and making wine on a Greek island against a crystal-blue ocean backdrop could become a reality – although it’ll cost several million euros to make it happen at this stone-walled villa.

Named ‘Estrella’, this five-bedroom property on the island of Tinos overlooks the Aegean Sea and comes with a small vineyard and olive trees, as well as other ‘Mediterranean vegetation’.

Listed at €3.5m (£3m), there is also a winemaking room ‘to produce your own wine from the property’s grapes’, said listing agent, the Greece division of Sotheby’s International Realty.

That might suit a wealthy buyer looking to create a ‘hobby’ wine project.

Others, however, may prefer to focus purely on the pleasures of an evening on the large terrace, glass of Assyrtiko in-hand as the sun sinks beneath the horizon.

Stone steps also lead from the garden directly down to Agios Romanos sandy beach.

Sotheby’s said the buyer of the property would be eligible for Greece’s golden visa programme, which essentially offers the prospect of a permanent residency permit via ownership of a property worth at least €250,000.

This property value threshold doubles in some areas, such as on the better-known islands of Santorini and Mykonos, according to the agency.

Tinos lies within the Cyclades archipelago that also includes Mykonos to the south-east.

It is home to an interesting wine scene, including a project that involves international winemaking consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt.

Greece in general has been generating fresh excitement in the wine world of late. ‘The surging feeling of energy across the Greek wine scene is so potent right now,’ wrote wine expert and broadcaster Olly Smith in a recent column for Decanter magazine.

