Luxury Napa villa with Cabernet vines goes on sale for $22m

Described as ‘one-of-a-kind’, the hilltop Napa Valley mansion on Mt. Veeder Road has become one of the latest luxury vineyard properties in this famous California wine region to be offered for sale.

Set on a sprawling estate covering around 52.6 hectares (130 acres), the property comes with a separate guest tower and rows of Cabernet Sauvignon vines, according to the listing agent, Sotheby’s International Realty’s St Helena Brokerage.

High-profile guests at the hilltop property are understood to have included the Dalai Lama, it said.

With an asking price of $22m, though, the estate is also very much at the higher end of the market for anyone dreaming of trying their hand at viticulture.

Bold architecture is a signature of the main residence and guest house, described in the listing as combining ‘modernism, Art Deco and a touch of deconstructivism’.

Sotheby’s International Realty said, ‘It is the ideal property for an art lover, a collector, or anyone who appreciates stunning architecture, commanding views, and fine wines.’

There are around 3.2 hectares (eight acres) of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards, which are the source of award-winning wines, said the listing agent.

A spokesperson told Decanter the vines were currently being overseen by John Deer Vineyard Management, with wines being produced by winemaker Chad Alexander.

Inside the main villa itself are four bedrooms, plus a gym and also a home office.

A terrace that sits atop the property’s guest tower offers 360-degree views across Napa Valley, whilst an outdoor swimming pool lies between the tw0-bedroom guest house and the main villa.

The villa, pool, and guest tower were designed by UK-based architect David Connor, for the heir to a Swedish bread fortune, according to the listing agent, which said the avant-garde property was built in 1988.

Napa Valley is no stranger to luxury properties, and several estates with vineyards have come up for sale in recent years.

Related articles