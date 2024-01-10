Rare Napa Valley wine country home for sale at $12.5m

Surrounding trees give a secluded feel to the newly-listed, luxurious Napa Valley wine country home on Wappo Hill, but the 20-acre (8.1 hectares) estate also features 360-degree views of the local landscape, including vineyards in the renowned Stags Leap district.

It lies a short way up the Silverado Trail from historic winery Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and not far from three-Michelin-star restaurant The French Laundry, in Yountville.

It’s the first time this property has become available for purchase, according to the listing by agency Engel & Völkers, which has set an asking price of $12.5m (£9.8m).

‘In a landscape where available space is scarce, this offering stands as a truly exceptional find,’ said agent Agi Smith, with Engel & Völkers. ‘There are only a handful of properties in this famous region of Stags Leap & Wappo Hill.’

Smith added, ‘In the past two decades, only two residences have sold on Wappo Hill: Robert & Margrit Mondavi’s home sold to Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo, [and] the Hartwell Residence sold to Realm Cellars.’

The owners of the current property up for sale wished to remain anonymous, however.

‘They have enjoyed the land for over two decades and are ready to pass the baton on to a buyer who will equally benefit from the tranquility this unique location and estate has to offer,’ said Smith.

A series of patio areas extend out from different rooms of the spacious main property, which is set all on one level.

There are plenty of options for al fresco dining, and a pizza oven sits near the patio dining area just outside the kitchen, which has interiors styled like rustic French cottage.

There is also an office space for home working, as well as separate guest accommodation.

Meanwhile, a walkway named Maple Lane runs around the property and offers views across hills, forest and the valley below, seemingly providing ample opportunities for an evening glass of Napa Valley’s finest.

While the property has no vineyard of its own, the agency believes a meadow at the estate’s entrance represents a potential opportunity for buyers in an area that is particularly well-regarded for producing rich Cabernet Sauvignon wines.

Smith said it’s believed at least five acres of the property’s estate lands could be suitable for vines, but a proper analysis would be needed. ‘A buyer would need to hire a licensed professional to verify how much [land] is actually plantable.’

Pent-up property demand in Napa Valley in 2024?



Smith said the Napa Valley property market could see an upturn in demand in 2024, following a relatively quiet 2023.

‘As the rest of the country experienced this past year, the market was softer than usual due to high inflation and high mortgage rates. As we closed out this past year (2023), I started to see the market pick up, and as we dip our toe into this new year, I can already see the pent up demand is revving up. I believe the first three quarters of this year will be very strong.’

Smith added that ‘Napa Valley continues to bring people in from around the globe’.

