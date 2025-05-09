Cocktail files: Paloma

It’s hard to believe, but the Margarita’s crown as the most popular tequila cocktail might be slipping. But which young upstart is giving this classic a run for its money? Let me introduce you to the Paloma, a refreshing, easy-to-make, easy-to-drink highball consisting of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.

As with many classic cocktails, the Paloma’s origins are unknown. It’s thought to have appeared in the 1950s, shortly after an American grapefruit soda called Squirt was brought to Mexico. As Squirt and tequila were both available and affordable, they inevitably got mixed. The rest is history.

‘The Paloma is very refreshing – the citrus notes go very well with the tequila. When it’s very hot in Mexico, it’s what everyone’s drinking,’ explains Sophie Decobecq, owner and distiller of Calle 23 Tequila.

Tipping point

Despite its uncertain past, the Paloma is now well on its way to achieving global fame. ‘The Paloma seems to have hit a tipping point – I’ll go places I wouldn’t consider very global in nature, and they’re serving and drinking it,’ declares Jesse Estes, global brand ambassador for Tequila Ocho.

A few factors have come together to make this happen. The recent explosion in tequila’s popularity has combined with a rise in bitter drinks such as the Aperol Spritz and Negroni, and an increase in the number of grapefruit soda brands in the UK market. Finally, there’s the Paloma’s sheer simplicity.

When it comes to the type of tequila to use, opt for blanco. The grapefruit soda is a matter of personal taste; Squirt is surprisingly sweet and lacks the citrus bitterness you’d expect to find.

To recreate that sweeter profile here in the UK, try Mexican brand Jarritos Grapefruit, which errs on the softer side (£1.99-£2.88/37cl Cool Chile Co, DrinkSupermarket, MexGrocer). For a sharper drink, look to Three Cents Pink Grapefruit Soda, a boutique brand with a pretty pink colour and expressive tartness (£1.40/20cl Maltby & Greek, VIP Bottles). Forget your G&Ts this spring and give the Paloma a whirl…

How to make a Paloma

Ingredients: 35ml tequila, 15ml lime juice, 100ml grapefruit soda

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Salt rim

Method: Run a lime around the rim of the glass and dip it into a salt-filled plate to form the salt rim. Fill the glass with ice, pour in the lime juice, tequila and grapefruit soda and stir to mix.

One to try

Calle 23 Blanco

Mexico

French biochemist Sophie Decobecq is the brains behind Calle 23. Its unaged blanco has rich agave notes as the foundation upon which lie apple, pear, orange and lime zest, earthy terracotta and cracked black pepper. Alc 40%