Bourbon bonanza: New US whiskey bottlings arrive on UK shores

Not one, but four new limited-edition US whiskeys have landed in the UK, courtesy of Michter’s Distillery, based in Louisville, Kentucky.

The jewel in the crown is the complex and layered Michter’s 20 Year Bourbon, matured for two decades in charred new American white oak (Alcohol 57.1%, £2,5755 / 70cl Amathus Drinks).

The younger Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon is a rich and toasty single-barrel bottling with notes of dark toffee, spice, orange oil and peanut brittle (Alc 47.2%, £195/70cl Spiritly).

They’re joined by the latest release of Michter’s 10 Year Rye, a well-balanced single-barrel bottling showing notes of vanilla toffee, roasted nuts and chocolate orange with plenty of characteristic rye spice (Alc 46.4%, £186-£199.95/70cl Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, The Whisky Shop).

Finally, Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash is a limited edition of the distillery’s US*1 Sour Mash Whiskey that’s finished in a custom-made barrel that has been toasted but not charred.

The result is a deeper flavour profile with layers of toffee, cinnamon, cherry, honey and subtle bonfire smoke (Alc 43%, £129.95/70cl Master of Malt).

Drink dictionary: Thief (Image credit: Shutterstock) Noun / øi:f / theeff A long pipette-like tool, made of glass, copper or plastic, used by distillers and winemakers to extract small samples of liquid directly from a barrel

What to drink now

Introducing the Fandango cocktail

(Image credit: El Gallo Altanero / Decanter magazine May 2026 issue)

From: El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara, Mexico

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Words by Clinton Cawood

It’s fitting that Freddy Andreasson’s take on the classic, low-strength Bamboo includes tequila, given the location of his bar, El Gallo Altanero, in the spirit’s heartland of Guadalajara.

‘It was meant to be low proof, but it didn’t end up that way,’ he says of his Fandango Cocktail, created to epitomise elegance.

Cascahuin Reposado Tequila (£41.50/70cl The Whisky Exchange) is joined by fino Sherry – ‘Sherry and agave spirits simply work great together’ – as well as dry vermouth and a touch of agave syrup.

‘The tequila’s soft oak and cooked agave give it weight; the fino keeps it dry, sharp and almost saline; while the vermouth lays down a herbaceous backbone,’ he adds.

Visitors to the bar can choose between an olive or lemon peel garnish, for either some extra salinity or a citrus lift.

The choice, according to Andreasson, ‘depends on your mood or the kind of night you’re having – or the weather!’

How to make a Fandango cocktail

Ingredients

30ml Cascahuin Reposado Tequila

30ml Fino Sherry

30ml Dolin Dry Vermouth

Small barspoon of agave syrup

Garnish: Oliver or lemon peel

Method

Glass : Nick & Nora

: Nick & Nora Stir the ingredients over ice

Strain into a chilled glass

Add your chosen garnish

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