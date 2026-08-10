The very flat Texas High Plains AVA with rows of crops stretching over reddish dirt, almost to the horizon
The flat, dry, almost desert-like conditions of the Texas High Plains AVA are well suited to growing grapevines, as well as row crops like cotton, corn, wheat and soybeans.
(Image credit: Courtesy of William Chris Vineyards)

The Texas High Plains does not look like most visitors’ idea of wine country. It is broad, flat and exposed, a place of cotton fields, caliche soils, hard winds, spring frost and summer hail. For many wine drinkers, the region may barely register at all. Yet this high, dry plateau around Lubbock and Brownfield grows more than 80% of the grapes that become Texas wine.

Far to the south, in the pastoral rolling limestone hills around Fredericksburg, visitors sip those wines under live oaks and string lights, often unaware that a bottle of Texas wine frequently begins in one landscape and is sold in another. The industry is unusually dependent on relationships between growers and wineries separated by more than 644 kilometres.

Jessica Dupuy
Jessica Dupuy

Jessica is a freelance wine writer based in Austin, Texas. She is a Certified Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers and is soon to complete her Diploma through the Wine and Spirits Educational Trust (WSET 4). She is also a Certified Specialist of Wine and Spirits (CSW and CSS) through the Society of Wine Educators. Dupuy’s work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, Imbibe, Forbes, SevenFifty Daily, GuildSomm, Texas Monthly, and Southern Living magazines. She recently published a wine book, The Wines of Southwest USA for the Classic Wine Library and has previously published six regional cookbooks.