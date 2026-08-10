Quiz: Our ultimate chillable red wine challenge
Can you keep your cool and get a perfect score in our new quiz on chillable reds? We've compiled 12 questions around this quiet revolution sweeping the wine world...
Chillable reds: a quiet revolution in wine
There was once a time when the wine world operated under rigid, unwritten laws: whites came ice-cold straight from the fridge or ice bucket, while reds sat wilting at warm room temperature.
Fast forward to today, and a quiet revolution has completely redefined how we enjoy our wine.
The rise of ‘chillable reds’ – often affectionately celebrated in French natural wine circles as vins de soif or glou-glou – has transformed light-bodied, low-tannin reds into the ultimate refreshing pour.
Driven by climate shifts, evolving dining habits, and a surge in minimal-intervention winemaking, bottle shop shelves are now stacked high with vibrant Gamays, fruity Frappatos, and lively new-wave Cinsaults.
These smashable reds are light, bright, crunchy, and, most importantly, best served after a brief spell in the fridge.
Chilling them for 20-30 minutes doesn't just make them refreshing; it tightens their red-fruit profile, makes the acidity sing and keeps high-tannin bitterness at bay.
Find out if you’re a true ‘cool climate’ connoisseur with our 12-question challenge. Good luck, and remember: if in doubt, put it in the fridge for 20 minutes!
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Amy has 30 years' experience in publishing, and worked at a senior level for leading companies in the consumer, business-to-business and contract publishing arenas, before joining Decanter in October 2000 as Magazine Editor, aged just 28. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she has also been involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium.