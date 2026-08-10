Chillable reds: a quiet revolution in wine

There was once a time when the wine world operated under rigid, unwritten laws: whites came ice-cold straight from the fridge or ice bucket, while reds sat wilting at warm room temperature.

Fast forward to today, and a quiet revolution has completely redefined how we enjoy our wine.

The rise of ‘chillable reds’ – often affectionately celebrated in French natural wine circles as vins de soif or glou-glou – has transformed light-bodied, low-tannin reds into the ultimate refreshing pour.

Driven by climate shifts, evolving dining habits, and a surge in minimal-intervention winemaking, bottle shop shelves are now stacked high with vibrant Gamays, fruity Frappatos, and lively new-wave Cinsaults.

These smashable reds are light, bright, crunchy, and, most importantly, best served after a brief spell in the fridge.

Chilling them for 20-30 minutes doesn't just make them refreshing; it tightens their red-fruit profile, makes the acidity sing and keeps high-tannin bitterness at bay.

Find out if you’re a true ‘cool climate’ connoisseur with our 12-question challenge. Good luck, and remember: if in doubt, put it in the fridge for 20 minutes!

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Take our quiz on chillable red wines

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