Lady in VCR Laboratory
(Image credit: Vivai Cooperativi Rauscedo)

It's always fascinating to visit a winery to see where, how, and by whom your favourite wines are made.

Sometimes an estate will be eagerly anticipating the first wines from a new vineyard. Ask where those young vines come from, and chances are the answer will be a proud ‘Rauscedo’.

Sarah Lane
Sarah Lane
Decanter Magazine, Food, Wine & Travel Writer

Sarah Lane is a freelance food, wine, lifestyle and travel journalist, based in Bologna. Aside from Decanter, she has written for publications such as Delicious, Olive, The Daily Telegraph, easyJet Traveller, Bologna Magazine and Taste Italia. For Decanter, she has written travel guides to Italian wine destinations such as Bologna, Milan and Cinque Terre.