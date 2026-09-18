Despite its association with trendy natural wine bars, orange wine – essentially skin-contact white wine – is not new, but represents one of the world's oldest winemaking traditions.

Originating thousands of years ago in Georgia, this style has staged a dramatic global comeback – and it’s a category worth exploring, spanning a spectrum of styles, from delicate and floral to grippy, tannic and deeply savoury.

So, pour a glass of amber nectar, take our 12-question challenge, and find out how skin-contact savvy you are…

Take the orange wine quiz

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