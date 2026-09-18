Orange wine quiz: How much do you know?
In our latest Decanter quiz, we’re turning the spotlight onto one of the most talked-about trends in modern drinking: orange wine.
Despite its association with trendy natural wine bars, orange wine – essentially skin-contact white wine – is not new, but represents one of the world's oldest winemaking traditions.
Originating thousands of years ago in Georgia, this style has staged a dramatic global comeback – and it’s a category worth exploring, spanning a spectrum of styles, from delicate and floral to grippy, tannic and deeply savoury.
So, pour a glass of amber nectar, take our 12-question challenge, and find out how skin-contact savvy you are…
Take the orange wine quiz
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Amy has 30 years' experience in publishing, and worked at a senior level for leading companies in the consumer, business-to-business and contract publishing arenas, before joining Decanter in October 2000 as Magazine Editor, aged just 28. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she was also involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium.