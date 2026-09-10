Washington wine quiz: Can you get a Super(Sonic) score?
How much do you know about the state’s appellations, grapes and key wineries? See if you can get a perfect score in our 12-question Washington wine quiz...
Washington is the second-largest wine-producing state in the US, with more than 35,000 acres (14,160 hectares) of grapes, nearly 1,000 wineries and 300 growers farming around 80 grape varieties within 21 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs).
It makes some of the finest wines in the country, as well as some of the best values.
But how well do you know the state’s geography, appellations, key grape varieties and prominent wineries?
There’s a lot of ground to cover (literally) in Washington wine so we picked 12 questions for a quick snapshot. Challenge yourself with our latest quiz.
Take Decanter's Washington wine quiz
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A longtime U.S. wine writer, New Jersey–based Dana Nigro joined Decanter in June 2026. Previously, she spent more than 25 years with Wine Spectator in New York City, as news editor, then senior editor and digital managing editor.
She fell in love with wine while studying journalism in New York’s Finger Lakes region, where she took advantage of the excellent wine program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.
While reporting on U.S. wine, Nigro covered the battle to legalize direct shipping up through the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Granholm v. Heald, the rise of women in California’s wine industry, and sustainability in wine, including the evolution of West Coast winegrowing from its early certifications to its movement toward regenerative farming.