Washington is the second-largest wine-producing state in the US, with more than 35,000 acres (14,160 hectares) of grapes, nearly 1,000 wineries and 300 growers farming around 80 grape varieties within 21 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs).

It makes some of the finest wines in the country, as well as some of the best values.

But how well do you know the state’s geography, appellations, key grape varieties and prominent wineries?

There’s a lot of ground to cover (literally) in Washington wine so we picked 12 questions for a quick snapshot. Challenge yourself with our latest quiz.

Take Decanter's Washington wine quiz

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