Château la Commaraine: Stay in the heart of a top Burgundy vineyard

Picnic in the vines... (Image credit: Lucile Godet)

Few hotel openings in Burgundy have generated as much excitement as Château la Commaraine in Pommard.

Five years in the making, this ambitious restoration has been as eagerly anticipated by wine lovers as the annual en primeur tastings.

Set in the heart of one of the Côte de Beaune's most celebrated villages, it offers something many oenophiles have long dreamed about: the chance to stay not simply near a great vineyard, but at the heart of one.

Standing behind historic stone walls in the centre of Pommard, the château is surrounded by the vines of Clos de la Commaraine, a premier cru vineyard whose history stretches back centuries.

The estate itself dates from the 12th century, but following an extensive renovation by Champagne Hospitality, the group behind Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, it has re-emerged as Burgundy's first luxury five-star hotel fully integrated with a working winery and premier cru vineyard.

The appeal begins with the location. Pommard remains one of Burgundy's most recognisable names, synonymous with structured, age-worthy Pinot Noir. Yet despite its reputation, the village retains a refreshingly understated charm.

Guests can stroll directly from the château into the surrounding vineyards, wander quiet streets lined with family-owned domaines, or reach Beaune's celebrated restaurants and wine bars within minutes by car.

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Don't miss Beaune's lively Saturday morning market, where around 180 traders sell everything from seasonal produce and artisan breads to Burgundian cheeses, charcuterie and regional delicacies.

Burgundy heritage with modern luxury

Inside the Rotonde Signature Suite... (Image credit: John Athimaritis)

Inside, the property strikes an elegant balance between heritage and contemporary comfort. Original architectural details have been carefully preserved, creating spaces that feel rooted in Burgundy's history while offering every modern luxury.

The 37 rooms and suites are individually designed, many overlooking the surrounding vines.

Natural materials, soft tones and thoughtful detailing create a sense of understated sophistication, while heated bathroom floors, Diptyque amenities and fluffy bathrobes add an extra layer of indulgence.

'Wine sits firmly at the centre of the guest experience'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Château la Commaraine)

The vineyards surrounding Château la Commaraine are as carefully nurtured as the hotel itself.

The estate has farmed its historic Clos de la Commaraine premier cru vineyard organically for several years, with biodynamic practices now guiding much of the vineyard work.

It's an approach that reflects a broader movement among Burgundy's leading producers to preserve the health of the land while expressing terroir with greater precision.

Wine sits firmly at the centre of the guest experience. Bespoke tastings and guided vineyard walks allow visitors to explore the nuances of the local terroir, while a new on-site winery will soon offer an even deeper understanding of the journey from vine to bottle.

For those keen to immerse themselves in Burgundy's culture, the château provides a compelling introduction to the region's intricate patchwork of vineyards and classifications.

Fine dining at Château la Commaraine

Gastronomy naturally plays a central role. Under the leadership of Meilleur Ouvrier de France chef Christophe Raoux and chef Jérôme Rioux, Burgundy's culinary traditions are given a contemporary interpretation.

At Le Clos, the relaxed bistro overlooking the winery, seasonal regional ingredients take centre stage, while the wine and cocktail bar, housed in a beautifully restored 14th-century tower, provides an atmospheric setting for an aperitif.

The terrace is the perfect place to watch the sun set as the swallows swoop and dip in the swimming pool nestled amongst the vines.

The culinary offering expanded further this summer with the opening of Le VIII, the château's fine dining restaurant. Located within the estate's ancient, vaulted cellar, it promises an ambitious gastronomic experience rooted in Burgundian flavours and ingredients.

The wine list, naturally, leans heavily into the strengths of the Côte d'Or, allowing guests to explore both established names and rising stars without leaving the property.

Beyond the wine, guests will find a spa and well-equipped wellness facilities. Yet what makes Château la Commaraine truly special is the sense of immersion it offers. This is not simply a luxury hotel in a wine region; it is an invitation to experience Burgundy from the inside.

For anyone whose ideal escape involves exceptional food, fine wine and waking up among premier cru vineyards, Château la Commaraine comes remarkably close to perfection.

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